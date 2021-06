The thing about Slipknot is that they've never released a bad album. Iowa's masked mavens have been pumping out some of the heaviest, scariest, catchiest and most technically impressive nu-metal for over 25 years, and each of their six records has enough obvious standouts to rival any of their fellow heavy-music titans in a one-to-one. Every loyal maggot has their favorite era, but there's so much gold in the band's catalog that some of it has undoubtedly gotten buried over time. Below, we chose to highlight 10 phenomenal cuts from the Slipknot archives that rarely get the shine they deserve.