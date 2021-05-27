Cancel
Music

Tony Iommi’s Reason for Quitting Jethro Tull

By Martin Kielty
106.3 The Buzz
106.3 The Buzz
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tony Iommi said he decided to reunite Black Sabbath instead of staying with Jethro Tull in 1968 because he wanted to build a team rather than be part of an established group. Sabbath were known as Earth until their split, after which Iommi joined Ian Anderson’s band for a brief period. In a new episode of Backstaged: The Devil in Metal, he explained why he soon wanted to reunite with Ozzy Osbourne, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward, despite their recent disbandment.

