Komgo has successfully closed its third funding round with more than CHF26 million in new equity raised. The latest round received a high level of interest from both new and returning investors, testimony to the track record and strong momentum Komgo has in scaling its business. This important milestone comes as enterprise buyers have responded to the Coronavirus pandemic by bringing digital transformation strategies forward, increasing demand for Komgo’s solutions. This has translated into a 50% increase in trade finance transactions onplatform, and a 65% increase in clients in production in the past 12-month period. Komgo can now double-down on its objective of becoming the leading global trade finance network with the reach to support clients in key markets in Europe, Asia and the Americas.