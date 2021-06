Chiropractor Dr. Hailey Eckstein will join the Boone County Health Center’s Foundation Board of Directors representing the St. Edward area. “We are fortunate to have Dr. Eckstein on our board. Any time we have a doctor join, it’s very exciting. They bring that extra input and insight as we choose which projects to fund. Dr. Eckstein also brings her youth and energy in addition to her doctoral wisdom,” said Foundation Director Aprill Murphy.