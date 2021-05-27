Ozzy Osbourne Remembered Zakk Wylde From a Polaroid Prior to His Audition

BLACK LABEL SOCIETY leader Zakk Wylde spoke to Terrie Carr of the Morristown, New Jersey radio station 105.5 WDHA about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's follow-up to "Grimmest Hits", which was released in January 2018 via Entertainment One (eOne). He said said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We're actually wrapping it up right now. We're gonna master it on the 10th [of June], and then I think we're talking about putting it out in November. We're doing Sturgis [motorcycle rally] with BLACK LABEL in August. Then I think it's the beginning of October through the end of November, [a tour of] the States. And after that, I guess we'll go home and do a BLACK LABEL Christmas-New Year's Eve run and we end up with the Arizona chapter on New Year's Eve. And then after that — I'm not sure what the dates are after that. We can go up to Canada — if everyone's vaccinated, then you can go up there. But I know Doningon, over in England, the big festival over there [Download], we're scheduled to play on that in 2022. So hopefully everything will be opened up in Europe as well."