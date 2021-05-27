PYMNTS Study: 4 In 10 Restaurant Customers Concerned About Health

About 71% of U.S. diners are ready to eat out again and 42% feel comfortable being seated indoors, according to a study published Wednesday by Oracle Food and Beverage. Consumers also plan to eat out more frequently, with 78% planning to dine out monthly (up from 59% last year). Given 53% of respondents felt "devastated" or missed going to their favorite bar or restaurant during the pandemic, this comes as little surprise, but diners are cautious and want to limit contact where possible. The majority of consumers (73%) plan to reduce their use of cash, and 49% want to reserve their table, order and pay through a mobile device, said Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Food and Beverage.