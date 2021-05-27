PYMNTS Study: 4 In 10 Restaurant Customers Concerned About Health
As the restaurant industry begins to recover, many people, vaccinated and otherwise, are still dealing with concerns related to the pandemic — and those concerns are shaping their ordering behaviors. As PYMNTS' research published in the May edition of Delivering on Restaurant Rewards created in collaboration with Paytronix has identified, there are four main personas of today's restaurant customer: the health-concerned customer, the economy-concerned customer, the social-concerned customer and the unconcerned customer. As one might expect, the digital ordering habits of the health-concerned look very different than, say, those of the social-concerned.www.pymnts.com