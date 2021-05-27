newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

PYMNTS Study: 4 In 10 Restaurant Customers Concerned About Health

By PYMNTS
pymnts.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the restaurant industry begins to recover, many people, vaccinated and otherwise, are still dealing with concerns related to the pandemic — and those concerns are shaping their ordering behaviors. As PYMNTS' research published in the May edition of Delivering on Restaurant Rewards created in collaboration with Paytronix has identified, there are four main personas of today's restaurant customer: the health-concerned customer, the economy-concerned customer, the social-concerned customer and the unconcerned customer. As one might expect, the digital ordering habits of the health-concerned look very different than, say, those of the social-concerned.

www.pymnts.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Discounts#Drive Thru#Food Drink#Mobile Customers#Research Offerings#Financial Transactions#Chipotle Restaurants#Online Transactions#Pymnts#Coupon Clippers#Qsr#Chipotle Mexican Grill#Together Now Social#Digital Ordering Channels#Online Ordering Ability#Easier Transactions#Unconcerned Customers#Unconcerned Diners#Behaviors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
pymnts

NYC Introduces Bill To Require Restaurant Aggregators To Share Customer Data

In-restaurant dining may be coming back, but online ordering is not going anywhere. In fact, PYMNTS research from the most recent edition of Delivering On Restaurant Rewards, created in collaboration with Paytronix, finds that 92 percent of all vaccinated restaurant customers say they intend to keep ordering online at least somewhat as often as they do now. As online ordering only continues to grow, major restaurant aggregators are seeing revenues soar, suggesting that the difficulties these services pose for restaurants will only become more pressing in years to come. Now, New York City has proposed a solution to one of these key challenges — the sharing of data.
Food SafetyKTNV

Certain restaurant workers wearing vaccinated wristbands for customers

As more people start to remove their masks, restaurants are using special wristbands to show customers that employees have their vaccinations. The wristbands include a QR code that links to a person's proof of vaccination. The wristbands are compliant with medical privacy laws and encrypted to protect the information. The...
Connecticut Statefox61.com

#DrinksOnUs aims to reward vaccinated restaurant customers

HARTFORD, Conn. — As business restrictions lift, restaurant patrons who have been vaccinated will be able to enjoy a reward for their patronage. The state of Connecticut and the CT Restaurant Association announced last month that diners fully vaccinated against COVID-19 who eat at participating restaurants would receive a free drink starting May 19.
RestaurantsWashington City Paper

How to Be a Better Customer When Restaurants Fully Reopen in D.C.

In a move that startled the D.C. hospitality industry, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on May 10 that restaurants and bars could dramatically increase their seating capacities starting this Friday. The new mayor’s order, issued today, makes some tweaks. Starting on May 21 at 5 a.m., both restaurants and taverns/bars can...
Cell Phonesthechronicle-online.com

Feastify delivers by connecting restaurants with customers

Feastify gives you an alternative, providing an app / website to purchase food from local restaurants – and delivers it. In Tillsonburg, choose from franchises like A&W, Boston Pizza, Mr. Sub, Dairy Queen, Gino’s Pizza, Pita Pit, Tim Hortons, Wendy’s, and Angela’s Takeaway Food Company. Two new restaurants/eateries will be coming online soon – Asado Burrito Fresh Mexican Grill and Pizza Hut.
Restaurantsfoodtruckoperator.com

Customers ready to dine at mobile-savvy restaurants

About 71% of U.S. diners are ready to eat out again and 42% feel comfortable being seated indoors, according to a study published Wednesday by Oracle Food and Beverage. Consumers also plan to eat out more frequently, with 78% planning to dine out monthly (up from 59% last year). Given 53% of respondents felt "devastated" or missed going to their favorite bar or restaurant during the pandemic, this comes as little surprise, but diners are cautious and want to limit contact where possible. The majority of consumers (73%) plan to reduce their use of cash, and 49% want to reserve their table, order and pay through a mobile device, said Simon de Montfort Walker, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle Food and Beverage.
RestaurantsPosted by
pymnts

Dosh On Drawing Restaurant Customers Back With Seamless Rewards, Immersive Experiences

In-restaurant dining is back. An April report from card-linked offer and transaction-based advertising platform Dosh in partnership with Fast Casual found that 75 percent of restaurant customers are ready for on-premise dining and that a similar percentage of restaurants have reopened their dining rooms. Additionally, research from the April edition of the PYMNTS Delivering On Restaurant Rewards report, created in collaboration with Paytronix, finds that more than a quarter of unvaccinated consumers plan to make more orders in person once they get the jab.
Restaurantspymnts.com

Restaurant Rewards: The Four Personas Of Today’s Restaurant Customer

As restaurateurs look to rebuild for the post-pandemic future, many are forced to reckon with consumers’ changing needs, desires and concerns. To earn the loyalty of today’s consumers, restaurants must provide an experience that feels safe, provides a sense of connection and offers options for consumers whose financial situations have changed in the last 14 months.
Travelccenterdispatch.com

New study: Travelers care about both physical and mental health

(BPT) - As more people return to travel, they are looking forward to that sense of adventure and enjoying not just getting to the destination, but the journey itself. However, both business and leisure travelers have sometimes found traveling stressful, especially due to the recent health concerns. To help travelers have a more positive experience, many travel companies today are stepping up and providing more amenities and reassurance to travelers that their physical and mental well-being are being considered as they ramp up to pre-pandemic travel levels.
RetailAugusta Free Press

3 ways WiFi marketing can help restaurants, coffee shops, and retail stores succeed

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Everyone is connected to their smartphones and laptops these days. With remote work becoming more common than ever, businesses need to adapt to the ever-changing digital time. To stay up to date, we find that more and more cafes, restaurants, and small shops offer public networks for users to connect to while shopping at their store.
Food & DrinksThe Guardian

Customers flock to UK pubs and restaurants as indoor dining resumes

A rush to drink and eat out at British pubs and restaurants has led to a surge in spending since coronavirus rules were relaxed further on Monday, allowing indoor dining for the first time in months. According to data from Barclaycard, revenues across the hospitality sector jumped 43% this week...
RestaurantsWSET

Restaurant owners ask customers for patience as more people dine in

PENDLETON, Ohio (WKRC) - Local restaurant owners are asking for compassion and understanding as their staff works to resume pre-pandemic service. As more people are getting vaccinated, more people are getting comfortable with dining in. The problem is, given the pandemic, staffing in the restaurant industry is slim. “This whole...
Restaurantsfoodlogistics.com

3 Pandemic Trends Driving Restaurant Renaissance

After enduring one of the hardest years of business in recent memory, the restaurant industry is finally able to re-open in the United States. Due to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19), restaurateurs have had to radically rethink the way they operate, making pivots and sacrifices to keep their doors open. But,...