Woman Charged In Death Of Her 1-Year-Old Grandchild In Fairfield County

Cora Brandon Photo Credit: Danbury Police Department

A grandmother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 1-year-old grandchild.

Cora Brandon, age 60, of Danbury, was arrested by Danbury Police on Wednesday, May 26, for the Wednesday, March 17, death of the child.

The investigation into the death began when the Danbury Police Department were summoned to the Danbury Hospital for the untimely passing of the child, said Det. Lt. Mark Williams.

As the child’s death circumstances were suspicious, an investigation was initiated to determine the cause or reason for his passing.

The investigation findings implicated Brandon, the child’s grandmother, to be complicit in his death, Williams said.

Based on the facts and circumstances revealed in the investigation, the Superior Court found probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Cora Brandon’s arrest.

On Wednesday, investigators from the Special Victims Unit and Special Investigations Division located Brandon at a local address and arrested her without incident.

She was later transported to the Danbury Police Department, where she was charged with:

Manslaughter

Five counts of risk of injury to a minor/impairing morals

Possession of a controlled substance

Brandon is being held on a $500,000 court set bond.

