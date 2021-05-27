newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Woman Charged In Death Of Her 1-Year-Old Grandchild In Fairfield County

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxBhR_0aDZIfLI00
Cora Brandon Photo Credit: Danbury Police Department

A grandmother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 1-year-old grandchild.

Cora Brandon, age 60, of Danbury, was arrested by Danbury Police on Wednesday, May 26, for the Wednesday, March 17, death of the child.

The investigation into the death began when the Danbury Police Department were summoned to the Danbury Hospital for the untimely passing of the child, said Det. Lt. Mark Williams.

As the child’s death circumstances were suspicious, an investigation was initiated to determine the cause or reason for his passing.

The investigation findings implicated Brandon, the child’s grandmother, to be complicit in his death, Williams said.

Based on the facts and circumstances revealed in the investigation, the Superior Court found probable cause to issue an arrest warrant for Cora Brandon’s arrest.

On Wednesday, investigators from the Special Victims Unit and Special Investigations Division located Brandon at a local address and arrested her without incident.

She was later transported to the Danbury Police Department, where she was charged with:

  • Manslaughter
  • Five counts of risk of injury to a minor/impairing morals
  • Possession of a controlled substance

Brandon is being held on a $500,000 court set bond.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
102K+
Followers
19K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Danbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Danbury, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandchild#County Police#Arrest Warrant#The Danbury Hospital#The Superior Court#Investigators#Incident#Unit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Mahwah, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Mahwah Motel Sex Assault: NY Man Beat, Threatened Captive Victim, Prosecutor Says

A New York State man was jailed after surrendering to police for sexually assaulting, restraining and threatening a victim at a Mahwah hotel, authorities said. Gustavo R. Gonzalez, 24, of Middletown, NY committed an assault in his in his vehicle, then sexually assaulted and restrained the victim at the hotel while armed with an undisclosed weapon last Tuesday, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Central Jersey Man, 45, Admits Sexually Assaulting 12-Year-Old Runaway Girl, Prosecutor Says

A 45-year-old man from Monmouth County has admitted to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old runaway, authorities said. Elias Juarez-Hernandez of Freehold Borough, pleaded guilty to having sexual intercourse multiple times with the girl after offering her a ride outside a 7-Eleven store. Juarez-Hernandez was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, according...
Connecticut StatePosted by
Daily Voice

CT Man Accused Of Attempting To Hit Cop With Vehicle, Police Say

A Connecticut man who was allegedly found passed out in his vehicle from drugs and then attempted to run over a Connecticut State trooper has been arrested. Hartford County resident Steve Kaminski, age 35, of Enfield, was arrested on On Tuesday, May 25, on a warrant for the incident that took place on Friday, April 30 in front of the Home Depot in Enfield.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Man Fatally Shot While Sitting In Parked Vehicle On Residential Long Island Street

An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting overnight on a residential Long Island street. It happened around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, May 30 in West Babylon. Daniel Smith, age 32, of Roosevelt, sitting in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle on Schenectady Avenue, just south of Essex Street, when he was struck by multiple gunshots fired from outside the vehicle, Suffolk County Police said.
Levittown, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Local Man Threatens Employee With Knife After Stealing From Long Island Store, Police Say

A man has been accused of threatening an employee at a Long Island 7-Eleven after being confronted for stealing from the store, according to police. At around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, May 29, Christopher Meyer, age 50, walked into a 7/11 store in Levittown, located at 151 Jerusalem Ave., where he picked up two large boxes of beer and walked out of the store without attempting to pay for them, Nassau County Police said.
Traffic ViolationsPosted by
Daily Voice

SUV Driver Shot In Lower Merion Crash Critical

An SUV driver was in critical condition after being shot a Lower Merion crash, 6abc News reports. The 29-year-old driver had just collided with another vehicle at City Avenue and Monument Road around 11:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the outlet and initial police reports. The SUV driver shot back but...
Hoboken, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Woman's Body Found In Hoboken Parking Garage

An autopsy will officially determine how an Elizabeth woman whose body was found in a Hoboken parking garage over the Memorial Day weekend died, authorities said. City police called to the Hudson Street garage on Second Street on a report of an unresponsive woman shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday found found the body of Jazzlyn Teron, 34, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.