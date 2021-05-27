Night-vision helicopter will tackle Southern Oregon wildfires
Conditions are ripe for a bad wildfire season in Southern Oregon, but a helicopter with night-vision capabilities will be among the weapons in the arsenal this year. The Oregon Department of Forestry expects to sign a contract to bring the helicopter to the area this summer. Pilots will wear night-vision goggles and have other technology to help them fly at night, said Dave Larson, district forester with ODF’s southwest Oregon region.www.aerialfiremag.com