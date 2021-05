The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Friday (May 28) that it has filed “an action” against five people, alleging that they marketed an international “global unregistered digital asset securities offering” that brought in more than $2 billion from retail investors, according to a statement. BitConnect harnessed a network of promoters to market and sell securities through its “lending program” between roughly January 2017 and January 2018, according to the statement, which cited the SEC’s complaint.