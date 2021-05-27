Cancel
Koehler converts German CHP plant from coal to biomass

power-eng.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Koehler Group has announced plans to fully convert its power plant at its Oberkirch location in Germany to a combined heat and power plant using biomass as a fuel. At its Oberkirch location, Koehler operates three paper machines, including the associated auxiliary systems. The paper processing and drying processes require enormous amounts of energy, which is why the company originally built its own power plant in 1943. In 1986 a new power plant was built, which now operates on bituminous coal and refuse-derived fuels such as paper sludge.

www.power-eng.com
