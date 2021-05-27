Koehler converts German CHP plant from coal to biomass

The global gas industry is in an existential race: either find a way to be part of the next generation of energy or risk getting supplanted by alternatives. BP Plc, Sinopec, Equinor ASA and Royal Dutch Shell Plc are among the producers looking to hydrogen to help secure demand that otherwise may falter as decarbonization speeds up. They want to use existing pipelines, storage tankers and fuel supply to make blue hydrogen, a process that uses natural gas but captures the carbon emissions and stores them.