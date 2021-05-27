Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

There will be no US sanctions on Nord Stream 2. Marius Baszak: I am disappointed Policy

By Jordan Hansen
randrlife.co.uk
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdministration Joe Bidina Decided to lift the sanctions imposed on the company operating in the construction of Nord Stream 2. The United States has also resigned from the sanctions imposed on the General Manager of the project, Matthias Warnig. The reasons for the decision were “considerations of national security.” On Tuesday Joe Biden He confirmed the news personally and acknowledged that the sanctions “would be counter-productive.”

www.randrlife.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Europe#Ukraine#Sanctions Policy#Energy Policy#Security Policy#Nbc News#American#Nord Stream 2 Ag#East German#Russian#Baltic Explorer#National Defense#Polish Radio#Tvp#Relations#Business Interruption#Energy Security#Geopolitics#National Security
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
Related
U.S. PoliticsMinneapolis Star Tribune

Russian upper house votes to exit from overflight treaty

MOSCOW — The Russian parliament's upper house voted Wednesday to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities following the U.S. exit from the treaty. The vote comes after U.S. officials told Moscow last month that President Joe Biden's administration had decided not to reenter the Open...
Politicstucsonpost.com

Russia Takes Further Step Toward Exiting Open Skies Treaty

The Russian parliament's upper chamber, the Federation Council, has voted to withdraw the country from the Open Skies Treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities, following the departure from the accord by the United States late last year. The move to exit from the treaty, which was approved by the...
Public Safetytheglobepost.com

Russia Says Will Consider Any US Request on JBS Cyberattack

Russia said Wednesday it was open to considering any request from the United States for help in investigating the cyberattack on the US subsidiary of Brazilian meat processor JBS. “There are contacts through diplomatic channels,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. “If there are requests from the Americans they will...
EconomyPosted by
Newsweek

Russia's Top Tech CEO Calls Strict US Sanctions on Country 'War'

Sergey Chemezov, the head of Rostec, a state-owned technology and manufacturing corporation, said he considered American's tough sanctions a trade "war" that he believed will have a greater impact on Europe than the United States. President Joe Biden implemented sanctions on Russia in April for interfering in the election, with...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

‘There Was No Crime’ American Political Prisoner In Russia Demands Biden Take Action To Free Him

The U.S. citizen convicted of espionage by a Russian court in June 2020 urged President Joe Biden to take action to free him and other political prisoners, CNN reported. Paul Whelan, who has been in Russian custody since 2018, asked Biden to “aggressively discuss” the false imprisonment of Americans during his upcoming face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN reported. The U.S. government must take immediate “decisive” action to both free Whelan and prevent the Russian government from abducting innocent Americans in the future, he added.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Germany: Nord Stream 2 talks planned with Biden administration officials

Germany’s foreign minister said Tuesday that Berlin and Washington are holding talks to find a solution to the disagreement over the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. "As you know, talks are currently being held between the German government and the administration in Washington," Heiko Maas told reporters, according to Reuters.
Protestsmediaite.com

Russian Foreign Minister Says Kremlin Is Monitoring ‘Persecution’ of U.S. Capitol Rioters

Ahead of a mid-June meeting in Geneva with Vladimir Putin, President Joe Biden said on Sunday he’ll bring up the issue of human rights with the Russian president. “I’ll be meeting with President Putin in a couple of weeks in Geneva,” Biden said during a speech marking Memorial Day, “Making it clear that we will not — we will not stand by and let him abuse those rights.”
Politics24newshd.tv

Putin ready to discuss rights in Russia, US with Biden: Moscow

President Vladimir Putin is ready to discuss a range of rights issues with his US counterpart Joe Biden when they meet next month, including the "persecution" of those behind the US Capitol riot, Moscow said Monday. Biden on Sunday pledged to press the Kremlin chief to uphold human rights when...
Politicsvestnikkavkaza.net

Lavrov to EU: Russia ready for both aggression and dialogue

Moscow won’t leave without a response new unfriendly acts that are being prepared in Brussels, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday while speaking at the opening of a conference on Russia-EU relations. The top diplomat emphasized that Russia is ready for an honest and equal interaction with the...
Presidential Electionrandrlife.co.uk

United States of America. Media: Joe Biden received money from Russian lobbying group Nord Stream 2

According to the New York newspaper, 4,000 dollars was made in October 2020 by Richard Burt, partner at McLarty Associates and former US ambassador to Germany during Ronald Reagan’s Republican administration. In March of the same year, he spent 10 thousand. Dollars to the District Political Action Committee, “Unite The County.” The NYPD cites data from the Federal Election Commission (FEC).
Foreign PolicyLaredo Morning Times

As U.S. sanctions bite down, Huawei calls on an old friend: Russia

Last month, Huawei's president of its European and Russian research institutes, Zhou Hong, visited Novosibirsk State Technical University in Siberia. At a conference table adorned with the Russian and Chinese flags, Zhou and his hosts discussed how Russian universities could help the Chinese tech giant. "It's now very important for...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden defends waiving sanctions against Nord Stream

President Biden on Tuesday defended his administration's decision not to sanction the Nord Stream 2 energy pipeline, citing the project's near completion. "It’s almost completely finished,” Biden told reporters on Tuesday as he left the White House for a funeral in Wilmington, Delaware. “To go ahead and impose sanctions now, I think is counter-productive in terms of our European relations.”