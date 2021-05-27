There will be no US sanctions on Nord Stream 2. Marius Baszak: I am disappointed Policy

The U.S. citizen convicted of espionage by a Russian court in June 2020 urged President Joe Biden to take action to free him and other political prisoners, CNN reported. Paul Whelan, who has been in Russian custody since 2018, asked Biden to “aggressively discuss” the false imprisonment of Americans during his upcoming face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, CNN reported. The U.S. government must take immediate “decisive” action to both free Whelan and prevent the Russian government from abducting innocent Americans in the future, he added.