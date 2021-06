CHERRY GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Firefighters contained an unattended brush pile near Cherry Grove to about a half acre on Friday afternoon. Gaston firefighters said they responded to the fire in the area of Mount Richmond Road and South Road just before 5 p.m. They had to access the fire using a rough, overgrown dirt road. First arriving firefighters made a very quick attack on the flames, stopping the fire from further spreading.