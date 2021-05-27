Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

FinCEN seeks presentations on zero-knowledge proofs, other privacy tech for September event

By MK Manoylov
theblockcrypto.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced Wednesday that it is soliciting participation for its Innovation Hours Program on September 9, 2021. Specifically, FinCEN is seeking out input from companies that deal with privacy technology such as zero-knowledge proofs, an encryption method used in conjunction with blockchain networks in which a transaction can proceed without requiring sensitive information from the participants, as well as homomorphic encryption — the ability to use encrypted data without having to first decrypt it.

www.theblockcrypto.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Information Privacy#Information Technology#Financial Privacy#Online Privacy#Fincen Michael Mosier#American#Zero Knowledge Proofs#Privacy Technology#Encrypted Data#Blockchain Networks#Sensitive Information#Financial System#Homomorphic Encryption#Responsible Innovation#Participation#July#Acting Director
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Data Privacy
Related
Technologyarxiv.org

Privacy-Preserving Continuous Event Data Publishing

Process mining enables organizations to discover and analyze their actual processes using event data. Event data can be extracted from any information system supporting operational processes, e.g., SAP. Whereas the data inside such systems is protected using access control mechanisms, the extracted event data contain sensitive information that needs to be protected. This creates a new risk and a possible inhibitor for applying process mining. Therefore, privacy issues in process mining become increasingly important. Several privacy preservation techniques have been introduced to mitigate possible attacks against static event data published only once. However, to keep the process mining results up-to-date, event data need to be published continuously. For example, a new log is created at the end of each week. In this paper, we elaborate on the attacks which can be launched against continuously publishing anonymized event data by comparing different releases, so-called correspondence attacks. Particularly, we focus on group-based privacy preservation techniques and show that provided privacy requirements can be degraded exploiting correspondence attacks. We apply the continuous event data publishing scenario to existing real-life event logs and report the anonymity indicators before and after launching the attacks.
Technologydecrypt.co

FinCEN Wants to Discuss Zero-Knowledge Proofs to Keep Americans Safe

FinCEN is set to host a workshop on privacy hosting technologies later this year. During this workshop, FinCEN will turn attention to zk-SNARKs. The US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) will host a workshop this September on how to counter illegal activity encrypted by privacy tech. Crypto is top of the agenda.
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Ensuring Privacy with Zero-party Data

You’ve probably seen an abundance of targeted ads as you browse the internet and social media. Have you ever visited a site once, only to find ads for that same product advertised across every platform you use? Did you mention a product in a conversation and find that you were served an ad for it just a few moments later?
Currenciesinvesting.com

Monero and Other Privacy Coins Make Gains

Privacy coins, Monero, Dash, and ZCash are soaring, with each growing more than 20%. The tax bodies of the United States and Australia fixing their gaze on crypto gains lie among the reasons for the rise in privacy coins. DEX, decentralized exchanges, are partly involved in enabling crypto traders to...
PoliticsGovernment Technology

New York vs Big Tech: Lawmakers Float Data Tax in Privacy Push

While New York is not the first state to propose data privacy legislation, it is the first to propose a data privacy bill that would implement a tax on big tech companies that benefit from the sale of New Yorkers’ consumer data. Known as the Data Economy Labor Compensation and...
Internetconservativeangle.com

Privacy, Tech Policy, and Two Sorts of Libertarian

It’s difficult to say what we mean by privacy when we spend so much of our time now projecting our psyches by digital mediation—a kind of ecstatic or out-of-body mode of living, somehow both clothed and naked. Few people really like the idea of an only semi-anonymized pile of data zipping through tubes somewhere out in the ether, telling the machine who they are, what they want, and what they’ll buy. But we go online anyway. Of course, everyone thinks a person’s privacy should be respected when she is going through difficult circumstances, usually after the fact, when we already know all about it. But now we’re all that person. How do you assess the importance of things like privacy?
Public Safetynationalcybersecuritynews.today

DOJ charges Latvian national for helping develop the Trickbot malware | #microsoft | #hacking | #cybersecurity

The Department of Justice has charged Alla Witte, a Latvian national also known as Max, who’s accused of being part of the Trickbot Group that deployed the notorious Trickbot malware. Witte allegedly helped develop the malware and wrote code related to its control and deployment, as well as code enabling ransomware payments. According to the DOJ, the ransomware-related code Max wrote would tell people that they need to purchase special software through a Bitcoin address controlled by the Trickbot Group to decrypt their files.
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Does the future of cryptocurrencies lie in social applications?

The fall and rise of cryptocurrencies have brought up a lot of speculation. There is a huge demand for the application of blockchain on social applications. Wider and more solid development of blockchain technologies is inevitable. For some weeks now, the cryptocurrency market has gone through waves of significant volatility....
Internetprotocol.com

In a push for privacy, tech giants are seen cracking down on competition

Alon Leibovich says Facebook sued BrandTotal, his ad analytics firm, right after the company raised $12 million. Leibovich started his business in 2016 hoping to give advertisers insight into how ad campaigns, including competitors', perform on social media. By September of last year, it had raised $20 million across three funding rounds and had built up a client list including well-known companies such as L'Oreal.
SoftwareDark Reading

MacOS Zero-Day Let Attackers Bypass Privacy Preferences

Apple has released security patches for vulnerabilities in macOS and tvOS that reports indicate have been exploited in the wild. Apple today released patches for zero-day flaws in macOS and tvOS after reports indicated they are under attack. Researchers report attackers have used the macOS vulnerabilities to capture screenshots on a victim's desktop without needing permissions.
Public Safetycryptofinancialtimes.com

CipherTrace develops Monero tracing tool to aid US DHS investigations

Privacy and anonymity are the primary benefits of cryptocurrency, yet due to the transparent nature of blockchain technology, crypto transactions are not as anonymous as some may think. Rather, Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are pseudonymous, as each transaction on a blockchain network is transparent, making it possible to trace wallet addresses back to their source.
Internetmarketplace.org

3 years after Europe’s GDPR, what’s changed in tech privacy?

It’s been three years since the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, took effect. At its core, the law was meant to give consumers more control over how companies collect, share and use their personal data. It was the first major privacy law with real teeth in the form of potentially large fines for companies that didn’t comply.
Technologyslenterprise.com

Business Tech: As tech develops, concern about privacy skyrockets

As more people get connected, the concerns about privacy have skyrocketed. Consider some facts:. • According to the Pew Research Center, 85 percent of American adults own a smartphone. • There are an estimated 31 billion Internet of Things (IoT) devices in 2020, with experts estimating it will more than...
Technologytvtechnology.com

NAB to Present Tech Awards at NAB Amplify Event

Washington, D.C.—The National Association of Broadcasters will host a special event to announce and celebrate the 2021 recipients of the NAB Engineering Achievement Awards and Digital Leadership Award. It will be held June 17, 2 p.m. EDT on NAB Amplify. The special session titled “The Future of Media and NAB...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Defending Against Software Supply Chain Attacks: Recommendations From NIST

As a security leader, you feel confident in your organization’s security stance. Your team worked hard to build a culture prioritizing security. Risk management is viewed as serious business, and your organization proudly displays SOC2, ISO 27001, and PCI-DSS while strictly adhering to privacy laws like GDPR. But what about the third parties in your supply chain?
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Stablecoins in Banking: SameUSD as a financial tool

Since the introduction of cryptocurrencies, there have been debates between crypto enthusiasts and mainstream centralized financial institutions, i.e., central banks and commercial banks. However, traditional financial institutions have gradually warmed up to cryptocurrencies, embracing the innovation behind Bitcoin and other stablecoins. The banking system is quickly adjusting. According to the...