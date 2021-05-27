FinCEN seeks presentations on zero-knowledge proofs, other privacy tech for September event
The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced Wednesday that it is soliciting participation for its Innovation Hours Program on September 9, 2021. Specifically, FinCEN is seeking out input from companies that deal with privacy technology such as zero-knowledge proofs, an encryption method used in conjunction with blockchain networks in which a transaction can proceed without requiring sensitive information from the participants, as well as homomorphic encryption — the ability to use encrypted data without having to first decrypt it.