Since the start of the pandemic, governments around the world have used emergency measures to suppress negative press coverage related to Covid-19. Southeast Asia is no exception. This alarming trend parallels recent findings from Reporters Without Borders, whose 2021 World Press Freedom Index found that press freedom has largely declined across the region. While Southeast Asia has long experienced challenges to press freedom, the censorship of journalism concerning Covid-19 represents a unique threat as it undermines public confidence in government responses to the pandemic and limits the availability of information that citizens need to make informed decisions regarding their health and safety during this crisis.