newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Toledo Farmer’s Market returns this weekend for 32nd annual Flower Day

By WTVG Staff
13abc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Farmer’s Market is making a return this year, starting this weekend with its 32nd annual Flower Day Weekend. On Saturday and Monday, local farmers will be selling during Market Days. Products include artisan baked goods, produce, beef, coffee, cheese, and more. In addition, shoppers can wander and shop from among a variety of artisans’ jewelry works, yard art, crafts, soaps, candles, and flowers.

www.13abc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Toledo, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers And Plants#Hamburgers#Hot Dogs#Kettle Corn#Market Returns#Street Art#The Toledo Farmer#Chinese#Flower Day#Market Day#Artisan Baked Goods#Artisans#Yard Art#Farmers#Growers#Crafts#Erie Street#Warehouse District#Coffee#Cheese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
Related
Toledo, OHnbc24.com

Polish American Community of Toledo announces drive-up food festival

TOLEDO, Ohio — On Sunday, the Polish American Community of Toledo (PACT) announced a drive-up food festival happening next Saturday. On May 22, PACT is hosting the drive-up festival at Club Sixteen on King Road between 10:00 AM and 8:00 PM. There will be kielbasa, kapusta, dessert and other dishes.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Several food distribution events this week

Several no-contact food distribution events are being conducted this week by Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank and the Ohio National Guard. Locations and times include:. ■ Monday: Belmont Warehouse, 1220 Belmont Ave., Toledo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Delta Assembly of God, 405 W. Main St., Delta, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Toledo, OHtoledocitypaper.com

Toledo’s New Art Mall: The Art on Market Shoppes offers variety of beauty

There is a lot to enjoy on a quiet Saturday morning on Market Street. The Toledo Farmers’ Market, brimming with fruit and vegetable stalls, homemade jams and honeys, fresh picked flowers, and local, handcrafted treasures; Warehouse District residents enjoying brunch on Souk Mediterranean Kitchen’s outdoor patio; Libbey Glass Outlet’s mainstay storefront signage; and the yellow rack of one of ToleGO’s many bike share hubs. The distinctly urban combination of fresh produce, fine dining, hometown artisanship, and innovative public transportation makes one wonder if they have found themselves in a much larger city.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Toledo Spirits event to benefit animal rescue

Toledo Spirits is hosting an outdoor event Saturday to benefit Toledo Animal Rescue. Yappy Hour is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. at 1301 N. Summit St. Specialty cocktails and treats from Lyle’s Crepes will be available, as well as Toledo Animal Rescue merchandise, a basket raffle, and goodies for pets. Adoptable dogs from the shelter will also be on site.
Toledo, OHutoledo.edu

Admission Hosting Trio of Main Campus Twilight Tours

The Office of Undergraduate Admission is hosting a trio of after-hours tours of Main Campus this month for The University of Toledo community, with one specifically for those with four-legged friends. Scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, and Monday, May 24, Twilight Tour Series: Behind the...
Toledo, OHPosted by
Toledo News Watch

Coming soon: Toledo events

1. Soulmates for Life; 2. Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!; 3. Apollo May Meetup (Toledo) Theme: Glass; 4. A Time of Refreshing 3rd Annual Women's Conference; 5. LOC'D Lifestyle Meetup;
Ohio StateThrillist

A New Driveable Art Trail Brings Creativity and Color to Rural Ohio

Venture off the highway for quirky art and small town gems. “You ever try looking at a picture of a vulture for hours?” Ric Leichliter deadpans as he squints into the sun, the wind ripping through his grey ponytail. To his left, a flock of steel turkeys poke around an open field. To his right, a handful of metal vultures leer ominously from sculpted branches. “They’re just…ugly. It’s not a nice thing to look at.”
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Hendel: A day at the races leads to much merriment

MAY DAY, the kickoff to spring, was extra special this year since it was also the day of the Kentucky Derby, the 147th running of the roses. Also special was seeing all of the lovely spring fashions at local soirees. Of course, the southern-style event based in Kentucky is also...
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

'Blue Week' celebrates Oak Openings ecology

Five western Lucas County sites in and around the 1,300-acre Kitty Todd Nature Preserve were open for public tours this week by the Nature Conservancy as part of its annual Blue Week 2021 activities. Each demonstrated different ways the national conservation organization is restoring wetlands in the Oak Openings region...
Lucas County, OHToledo Blade

Aquarium show scheduled at Lucas County Fairgrounds

Something fishy will surface this weekend at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. The Northwest Ohio Aquarium Society and the Glass City Aquarium Club are hosting what they plan to make a recurring spring and fall event for hobbyists and others in the region. The Aquarium Swap Meet slated from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Stucco Building at the fairgrounds is free and open to the public. Pandemic-related restrictions, including a mask requirement, will be in place.
Toledo, OHpointandshoreland.com

TLCPL to host Tedd Long

Toledo Lucas County Public Library is hosting Tedd Long, author of “100 Things to do in Toledo Before You Die,” on Wednesday, May 19, as a virtual event. Mr. Long is an author, a photographer, tour guide, lecturer and storyteller. He also is the curator of holytoledohistory.com. When not following his passion for local history and tourism, he is the COO of a national consulting firm. Together…
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 5/14

Dogs remain available at the Lucas County Canine Care & Control Office. For information, call 419-213-2800. For a complete list of available dogs, go to lucascountydogs.petfinder.com. A $100 adoption fee includes spay-neuter, a heartworm check, microchip ID, vaccinations, and a behavioral evaluation. Dogs killed. Dogs killed April 30 and May...