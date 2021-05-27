Toledo Farmer’s Market returns this weekend for 32nd annual Flower Day
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Farmer’s Market is making a return this year, starting this weekend with its 32nd annual Flower Day Weekend. On Saturday and Monday, local farmers will be selling during Market Days. Products include artisan baked goods, produce, beef, coffee, cheese, and more. In addition, shoppers can wander and shop from among a variety of artisans’ jewelry works, yard art, crafts, soaps, candles, and flowers.www.13abc.com