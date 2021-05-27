Toledo Farmer’s Market returns this weekend for 32nd annual Flower Day

Something fishy will surface this weekend at the Lucas County Fairgrounds. The Northwest Ohio Aquarium Society and the Glass City Aquarium Club are hosting what they plan to make a recurring spring and fall event for hobbyists and others in the region. The Aquarium Swap Meet slated from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in the Stucco Building at the fairgrounds is free and open to the public. Pandemic-related restrictions, including a mask requirement, will be in place.