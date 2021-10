Town government in Hopkinton needs to be strengthened. That can greatly increase by volunteers who are registered votersfilling numerous tens of various board and commission openings. One need not have great credentials, but the willingness to serve the town. A list of vacancies is on the town website. A number of these boards and commissions are dormant. An application can be printed out online on the town’s website. You can also go to the town clerk’s office at town hall. For questions call 401-377-7777, Extension #1.

HOPKINTON, RI ・ 5 DAYS AGO