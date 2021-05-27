Security by Design and NIST 800-160, Part 4: Technical Processes From ‘Go’ to Disposal

SOME MAJOR CHANGES TO NIST 800-171 ALL IN THIS BOOKIn June 2018, the NIST issued NIST 800-171A, “Assessing Security Requirements for Controlled Unclassified Information.” It increased the challenges and some-what the complexities of current federal, and especially for the Department of Defense (DOD) efforts, to better secure the national cybersecurity environment. It added another 298 sub-controls (SUB CTRL) that may also be described as a Control Correlation Identifier (CCI). They provide a standard identifier and description for each of a singular and actionable statement that comprises a general cybersecurity control. These sub-controls provide added detail and granularity that bridge the gap between high-level policy expressions and low-level implementations. The ability to trace security requirements from their original “high-level” control to its low-level implementation allows organizations to demonstrate compliance. The impacts of this update are currently unknown and will likely be implemented at the direction of the federal agency and contract office whether these additional sub-controls are answered in part or in total as part of a company’s self-assessment responses to this change to NIST 800-171.No matter how any federal agency interprets and executes NIST 800-171 with with 171AA contractually, the information in THIS book is a significant supplement to the NIST 800-171 evolution. The information provides the reader with the latest information to answer the control requirements with needed specificity to meet the goal of a compliant and secure NIST 800-171 Information Technology (IT) environment.