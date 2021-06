We enter this weekend, as a nation, recognizing the Memorial Day holiday. The significance of the day is generally overlooked — honoring members of the Armed Forces who have given their lives in the line of duty — as Memorial Day has become the “official” start of Summer. In a way, this speaks to what has been achieved through those sacrifices — our ability to enjoy (the operative word) our freedom free of fear or threat of danger to our nation and our way of life.