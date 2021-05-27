The Apollo To Induct Mary J. Blige, Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter, Actress And Producer Into Its Historic Walk Of Fame
The Apollo – the soul of American culture and a globally recognized national treasure – will honor nine-time Grammy Award-winning and two-time Academy Award nominee Mary J. Blige with her induction into the Apollo’s Walk of Fame. Celebrating and honoring the legendary artists who have performed on the world-famous non-profit Theater’s stage over the last 87 years, Ms. Blige joins an iconic line of inductees who have had an enormous influence on generations of musicians, fans, and culture at-large, including Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Patti Labelle, Smokey Robinson, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Little Richard, Ella Fitzgerald, and most recently, the original Temptations.newyorktrendnyc.com