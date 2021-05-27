Betty J. Lester, 75

The Hon. Betty J. Lester died peacefully on May 8 in Sarasota, Fla. she was 75. Betty Joan Johnson was born in Bristol, Pa., on Oct. 14, 1945, to John and Ollie Johnson. The fourth of six children, Betty was a smart and talkative child who loved to read. She attended Bristol High School where she sang in the state girls choir and marched as a drum majorette. After high school, Betty enrolled at Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she met and married Althear Lester, a student at Howard Law School. Their daughter Alyse was born during her final year in college. In May 1968 Betty and Althear graduated from Howard University and Howard Law School, respectively with their infant daughter in their arms. After college, Betty enrolled at Rutgers Law School, earning her juris doctorate in 1972. She was one of five women in the inaugural class of the Minority Student Program, and she co-founded the Concerned Legal Associates, which later became the Garden State Bar Association, New Jersey’s oldest and largest professional organization for African-American judges, lawyers and law students.