Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

Town signs lease with 26.2 Foundation for International Marathon Center

By Hopkinton Independent
hopkintonindependent.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe town announced Thursday morning that it has signed a 99-year lease with the 26.2 Foundation that grants the nonprofit a 19-acre site on East Main Street for the development and construction of an International Marathon Center. The project was approved by the Select Board late last year, and a...

hopkintonindependent.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Charity#Museum#Town Hall#Project Manager#Town Manager#The 26 2 Foundation#The Select Board#The Planning Board#Healykohler Design#The Baseball Hall Of Fame#Consultecon#Metrowest#Conference Facilities#Main Street#March#Research Space#Spring#D C#Imc Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Charities
Related
Ewing Township, NJCommunity News

Mayor: Ewing Town Center ahead of schedule

The Ewing Observer recently sat down with Mayor Bert Steinmann to talk about issues impacting the township, past and future. The first part of the Q&A ran in the May issue of the Observer and addressed the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the township. It can also be found online at the Observer’s website at commnunitynews.org.
Stow, MAWicked Local

Outdoor art sought for Stow Town Center Park

The Stow Recreation and Conservation Departments are soliciting applications from area artists to install a work of outdoor art at the Town Center Park arrival area just off Great Road in Stow’s Center at 323 Great Road. Town Center Park is a community park for all, with a gazebo and...
Politicscapecoddaily.com

Yarmouth Town Buildings, Senior Center Reopening

YARMOUTH – The Town of Yarmouth is relaxing some of its COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in light of Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement that state guidelines will be lifted on May 29. Town offices, including town libraries, will reopen to the public and resume in-person operations on Tuesday, June 1. Town officials… .
Powell, WYPowell Tribune

A vital town center

I’m impressed,” one of the architects who visited our town and library recently said to me. “There’s lots of cars on your main street. And, it’s the middle of the week.”. Well, his surprise was understandable. So many farm towns the size of ours present wide, bare streets backed by...
Prescott Valley, AZSignalsAZ

Prescott Valley’s Parke Place Rental Homes 78% Leased, New Turf Park Opening May 28th Town Center

Amazing things are taking place in Prescott Valley. Downtown’s only single family rental homes, Parke Place, are now almost 78% leased up, with just 32 rentals remaining. Additionally, downtown is getting a new destination for family events and entertainment with a new 12,000 square foot outdoor turf park, complete with premium turf, string lights, portable staging, and rod-iron gates. Best of all, the outdoor turf park is open to the public for enjoyment (no pets) and you’ll be able to schedule your special family or corporate event with park management (more info soon on this). Check out the first concert happening on the new turf park Friday, May 28th, 630pm >> HERE <<. That’s not all! Downtown Prescott Valley is now home to Alliance Home Improvement Center on Glassford Hill Road. New homes, new park, and a new home improvement center all within walking distance to one another right in downtown Prescott Valley, AZ!
PoliticsWicked Local

AROUND TOWN | LAURA ANDERSON They signed on for a friendly challenge

Last week I was reading a story in the Washington Post. Let me first clarify by saying that whenever I read the news, whether it’s in the Washington Post, the New York Times, or any of my regular news sources, invariably the news is bad. There is way too much focus on negative news, whether it’s the strife in the Middle East, the political divide here in the United States, the latest in Coronavirus news, or any other number of topics that make my heart hurt and shake my faith in mankind.
Greenville, NCDaily Reflector

Boys & Girls Club will lease Gorham Center for five years

Greenville City Council unanimously approved a five-year lease that will allow the Boys & Girls Club of the Coastal Plain use of the Lucille Gorham Intergenerational Center. The council also unanimously approved a last-minute item added to its Monday virtual meeting: the hiring of a consultant to work on election redistricting.
Philadelphia, PAphilabarfoundation.org

Meet the Philadelphia Bar Foundation's Spring 2021 Intern

This spring, the Philadelphia Bar Foundation team was joined by Shamari Harrington, an extremely talented and dedicated intern. Learn more about Shamari, the projects she has been working on, and why equal access to justice matters to her. Name: Shamari Harrington. Hometown: Windsor, Connecticut. Education: Junior at University of Pennsylvania,...
Hays, KSPosted by
Hays Post

Hays officials will present for International Town & Gown Association

Several representatives of Hays have been invited to present at the International Town & Gown Association’s 2021 virtual conference, which will be hosted May 24 to 26 by Marquette University. The three-day conference will consist of 60 sessions on three tracks, which are focused on the theme “Innovating for Tomorrow, Together.”
Rosemead, CAurbanize.city

Taiwan Center Foundation plans mixed-use project in Rosemead

A local non-profit organization which promotes Taiwanese culture is planning to rebuild its headquarters as part of a mixed-use development featuring housing and commercial space, according to an initial study published by the City of Rosemead. The project site, a roughly one-acre property at the northwest corner of Garvey and...
Carrboro, NCchapelboro.com

Carrboro To Renovate Town Hall, Century Center

The Town of Carrboro has plans to renovate two of the town’s existing facilities: town hall and the Carrboro Century Center. Key considerations for the renovations include energy sustainability, accessibility, and preservation of historic character. At a town council meeting May 4, Jim Spencer Architects and Sud Associates presented plans...
Roanoke County, VAwfirnews.com

Richfield Living cuts ribbon on Town Center

Richfield Living in western Roanoke County cut the ribbon today on its recently opened Town Hall Center, along with nearly 80 new independent living senior apartments. The new Richfield Town Center features several cafes, a chapel and meeting room, a wellness studio and a beauty salon. A new skilled nursing center will cut the ribbon next month as part of a 58 million dollar makeover for Richfield Living, which debuted 85 years ago. Cherie Grisso is the Richfield Living CEO:
Windsor, VAsmithfieldtimes.com

Funding agreement on Windsor Town Center roof

The Town of Windsor has entered into an agreement with Isle of Wight County on funding for a capital repair/replacement of Windsor Town Center’s roof. The Windsor Town Council voted unanimously May 4 to enter into the agreement, with special emphasis given to the date of payments. In a memo...
Kellyville, OKsapulpatimes.com

Kellyville Heritage Days Foundation handed over to Town trustees

The Kellyville Heritage Days Foundation organization will now be managed by Town Administrator and Police Chief Shelly Garrett. Vice President of the HDF, Tonya Lee, told Sapulpa Times that she, President Vernon Chisum, and Secretary Barbara Morris, could no longer take care of the organization, due to illness and personal issues. “So we handed it over to the City,” Lee said.
Provincetown, MAcapecodtimes.com

Housing plan moves forward for former Provincetown VFW

PROVINCETOWN – The Veterans of Foreign Wars building has sat empty since 2013. Now, following years of debate on whether the site should go toward affordable housing or a new police station, a housing development project for the town-owned site at 3 Jerome Smith Road is going out for bid.
Carrabassett Valley, MEtheirregular.com

CV board discusses solar proposal, outdoor center lease, PIN

CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Carrabassett Valley Select Board met Monday, May 24, 2021 under new COVID-19 guidelines. Green Lantern Solar is developing a solar display on the Carrabassett Sanitary District land projected to produce 8,382,400 kWh/year. The three Town-of-Carrabassett Valley-accounts, called Small General Service accounts, The town, the Antigravity Center /recreation department and the library complex, would use approximately 86,979 kWh annually based on previous demand, roughly 1% of the array’s capacity. The total array capacity has been allocated, with GLS reserving capacity for Carrabassett, Sugarloaf and one other local user in conformance with representations from the initial project developer from whom GLS acquired the project.
Darien, CThamlethub.com

The Darien Foundation awards $100K grant to the Darien Arts Center

Shining a brighter light on local talent: The Darien Foundation awards the Darien Arts Center a grant totaling up to $100,000, in addition to $21,000 funded by DAC donors, to install a state-of-the art lighting system for the DAC Weatherstone Studio. The Darien Arts Center (DAC), dedicated to artistic expression...