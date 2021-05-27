Cancel
MLB

Here are '21 Draft bonus pools, pick values

MLB
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pirates are positioned better than any club in the 2021 Draft, owning the No. 1 overall pick as well as the largest bonus pool. The top choice comes with an assigned value of $8,415,300 for the third consecutive year, after the MLBPA agreed to allow MLB to freeze the bonus slots at the 2019 numbers for both 2020 and 2021 as part of the negotiations for the 2020 season that was radically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. Pittsburgh has the first selection in each round as well as a supplemental second-round choice, and their total pool value is $14,394,000.

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Red Sox: Series with Toronto Blue Jays is massively important

Red Sox are preparing for their biggest series of the season thus far. After dropping an agonizing series finale against the Los Angeles Angels at the hands of the terrific Shohei Ohtani, the gap at the top of the American League East narrows slightly. After taking the first two games of this weekend’s series, the Boston Red Sox remain on top of the division by 1.5 games. However, Toronto has played three fewer games than Boston, meaning that could all change this week as the Sox face the Blue Jays in Dunedin.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Abreu: Aggressive, scores winning run

Abreu went 2-for-4, was hit by a pitch and scored the winning run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Royals. Abreu, standing on third with two out and the game knotted in the bottom of the ninth inning, took off for home after after Wade Davis pitch bounced a few feet away from catcher Cam Gallagher. He was ruled safe, which was upheld on review. It was an indication hat Abreu is feeling no ill effects from the nasty collision he had with Hunter Dozier on Friday.
MLBMLB

Yankees lose Stanton (quad strain) to IL

The Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list on Monday, retroactive to Friday, with a left quadriceps strain. Stanton, 31, has been one of the club’s most productive hitters in the early going this season, carrying the offense for stretches. Manager Aaron Boone said on Sunday that the...
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino struggles as Red Sox bullpen issues surface

If the Yankees catch the first-place Red Sox in the American League East, they might have former New York reliever Adam Ottavino to thank. The Yankees traded the right-hander to Boston in January, and the 35-year-old hasn’t exactly been lights out for the Red Sox. As the primary set-up man for closer Matt Barnes, Ottavino already has two losses and three blown saves this season.
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (5/16): White Sox edge Royals, Padres down Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals were both losers in Major League Baseball action on Sunday. Royals (18-22): The Royals lost to the White Sox 4-3. Andrew Benintendi had two hits. Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield had one RBI each. Brady Singer tossed 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing seven hits and two earned runs.
MLBNBC Sports

MLB DFS Plays: Monday 5/17

This article outlines the best daily fantasy MLB plays of the day at every position. We take a comprehensive look to uncover these core recommendations, factoring respective salaries into the analysis. Please note, these player picks were organized early in the day. For MLB contests, always check lineups and weather...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Detroit Tigers vs Seattle Mariners 5/17/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. Opening a three-match series this Monday, the Detroit Tigers are set to face the Seattle Mariners in MLB action at the T-Mobile Park. After bagging a 9-8 win against the Chicago Cubs last Saturday, Detroit is currently 14-25. Second baseman Harold Castro, bearing an RBI single among the 10th inning, cruised the team to victory with the winning run. Detroit trails behind the Chicago White Sox b 9 ½ games and stands fourth in the American League Central.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Lopez: Chased early Saturday

Lopez (1-4) took the loss Saturday, coughing up five runs (four earned) on six hits and two walks over two innings as the Orioles were downed 8-2 by the Yankees. He struck out four. Four of the first five Yankee hitters reached base in the first inning before Lopez served...
MLBdailyjournal.net

Yankees DH Stanton on 10-day injured list with quad strain

ARLINGTON, Texas — Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBCBS Sports

Orioles' Trey Mancini: On base four times Sunday

Mancini went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks, one RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 10-6 win over the Yankees. The 29-year-old delivered a go-ahead RBI double in the fourth inning. He's been solid in May, reaching base safely in 12 of 14 games. He's gone 16-for-55 (.291) with two home runs, 15 RBI and seven runs scored in that span. Mancini is slashing .257/.321/.454 with seven homers, 32 RBI, 19 runs scored and nine doubles as the everyday No. 3 hitter.
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (5/17/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! We start the week with eight games on the DraftKings featured slate as we head into the back half of May. It's crazy to see teams already passing the quarter mark of their 2021 season. After 40 games last year, we were already 66 percent done with the regular season. Thankfully, that's not the case this year. As for Monday's version of weather watch, the only thing on the radar right now is the wind blowing in at Wrigley Field. It could present a challenge for the offenses and surprising pitching performances on the mound.
MLBLancaster Online

Mike Trout’s bloop, Shohei Ohtani’s blast power Angels to comeback victory

When he flipped Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani in the batting order Sunday afternoon, Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn’t sure if it would make a difference. “These are little micro changes,” Maddon said, putting Ohtani behind Trout for the first time this season. “We’ll see if it does have an impact.”
MLBFrankfort Times

Orioles rally from deficit, beat Yankees 10-6 to avoid sweep

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maikel Franco homered and drove in three runs, rookie Bruce Zimmermann came out of the bullpen to hold down the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles avoided a three-game sweep by rallying to beat New York 10-6 Sunday. “It was a great comeback from our guys,” Orioles manager Brandon...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox player rankings, Week 7: MLB’s best shortstop on fire

The Boston Red Sox are getting massive contributions from everyone on the roster so far. There has been no more surprising team in the majors this season than the Red Sox. As of this writing, the Red Sox currently sit at a 25-17 record, already securing more wins this season than they did in the 60-game season in 2020. A lot of that has to do with a continuous showing from their players, some being more stunning than others.
MLBCBS Sports

White Sox's Lance Lynn: Looks good to start Tuesday

Lynn (hand) is listed as the White Sox's probable pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Twins. In his most recent outing May 13 against this same Twins squad, Lynn came away with his third win in as many starts, but not before taking a comebacker off his right hand during the game. The White Sox sent him in for precautionary X-rays after the outing that revealed no structural damage, so the 34-year-old looks like he'll be good to go for his upcoming turn through the rotation without any limitations. Lynn has been exceptional throughout his first season in Chicago, going 4-1 while posting a 1.30 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 44:11 K:BB across 34.2 innings.
MLBHerald & Review

Chicago Cubs open a section for fully vaccinated fans — and offer free hot dogs if you get your shot by Wrigley — while the team remains under full COVID-19 protocols

The way it’s going, baseball will soon turn into two separate and equal entities — the Masks and the Mask Nots. Teams with at least 85% of their Tier 1 members fully vaccinated will be apparent by the lack of mask-wearing personnel in their dugouts, and those under the 85% mark will stick out because the manager and his staff will still be wearing masks.
MLBwalls102.com

Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1

DETROIT (AP) — Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.
MLBlindyssports.com

Aaron Judge, Yankees try to complete sweep of Orioles

Aaron Judge powered the visiting Yankees to victories in the first two games of their series with the Orioles. He’ll try to keep rolling Sunday as New York looks to finish a sweep of the weekend set. Judge hit a two-run homer in Saturday’s 8-2 victory over the Orioles and...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Allows four runs in no-decision

Eovaldi allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out six in five innings in Sunday's loss to the Angels. He didn't factor into the decision. Eovaldi was hit hard in the second inning of Sunday's matchup, but he was still in line for the win when he left the game after the fifth inning. However, Matt Barnes gave up a two-run homer in the ninth inning that forced Eovaldi to settle for a no-decision. Eovaldi has now posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.18 WHIP in 50 innings this season. The right-hander tentatively lines up to start on the road against Philadelphia on Saturday.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yankees place OF Giancarlo Stanton (quad) on 10-day IL

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain, the team announced Monday. The move is made retroactive to May 14. Stanton, 31, is batting .282 with nine homers and 24 RBIs in 33 games this season. The former National League...