Here are '21 Draft bonus pools, pick values
The Pirates are positioned better than any club in the 2021 Draft, owning the No. 1 overall pick as well as the largest bonus pool. The top choice comes with an assigned value of $8,415,300 for the third consecutive year, after the MLBPA agreed to allow MLB to freeze the bonus slots at the 2019 numbers for both 2020 and 2021 as part of the negotiations for the 2020 season that was radically altered by the coronavirus pandemic. Pittsburgh has the first selection in each round as well as a supplemental second-round choice, and their total pool value is $14,394,000.www.mlb.com