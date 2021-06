For the longest time I hated cake. There, I said it!. When I was younger, I detested the strange, spongy texture and the overly sweet cream cheese or fondant frosting. When my birthday came around, I would request an ice cream cake or cupcakes as a second choice. My friends constantly argued that a cupcake was basically a miniature version of a cake so how could I like one and not the other? My point exactly; Because of their smaller size, cupcakes always seemed denser (and not at all spongy). And, in my opinion, that made them taste better.