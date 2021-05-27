Robert Congdon

Robert Milton Congdon, died peacefully in his home overlooking the sea, harbor and boats of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on May 15, attended by his loving wife Dianne. Known as Bob, or Captain Bob, he was a longtime former Chilmark resident. Born in 1936 in Rockland, Me., to Stafford and Virginia Leach Congdon, Bob formed his love of the sea in his early years from his bedroom window overlooking the West Penobscot Bay in a house known as Roxmont, which later became the home of DownEast magazine.