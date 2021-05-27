Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chilmark, MA

Robert Congdon

vineyardgazette.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Milton Congdon, died peacefully in his home overlooking the sea, harbor and boats of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on May 15, attended by his loving wife Dianne. Known as Bob, or Captain Bob, he was a longtime former Chilmark resident. Born in 1936 in Rockland, Me., to Stafford and Virginia Leach Congdon, Bob formed his love of the sea in his early years from his bedroom window overlooking the West Penobscot Bay in a house known as Roxmont, which later became the home of DownEast magazine.

vineyardgazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockland, MA
State
Maine State
City
Hingham, MA
City
Chilmark, MA
City
Webster, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lobsters#Mike Webster#Webster University#West Virginia University#Lake University#Roxmont#Downeast#American#Navy#Vineyard#Barbarafalowski Com#Webster Lake#Captain Bob#Daughter Abby#Brother Malcolm#St Louis#Sisters Cyncy#Fort Lauderdale#Intracoastal Waterway#Menemsha Pond
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Chilmark, MAvineyardgazette.com

Chilmark Town Column: May 14

Their last in-person visit was Christmas 2019, but after a year and a half brother and sister were reunited. Kendall Harris ventured off-Island to be met by his sister Tracy (Harris) Stillman. Since they have been Face-Timing regularly, the two recognized each other quite quickly. They visited, caught up and reminisced over brunch along with Tracy’s husband Nat and a former co-worker from Old Colony Montessori School in Hingham where they make their home.
Chilmark, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Chilmark: Menemsha shops and parking

Mother’s Day was truly a gift this year when my older son and his girlfriend visited after what felt like more than a year’s separation. So grateful everyone has been vaccinated. Learning to forage, whether merely dandelions from your yard or more, will definitely improve your health and expand your...