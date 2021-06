In many locations around the world, people are finally seeing the restrictions that kept them stuck indoors being lifted as the coronavirus pandemic begins to ease. As more and more people are getting out, many are noticing a shortage of workers across various industries as many continue to choose to stay home rather than return to the traditional workforce. As a result, ridesharing services, including Uber and Lyft, face a significant shortage of drivers just as more people are out and about looking for rides. In recent weeks, customers for both companies have reported long wait times and high prices.