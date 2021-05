Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE American: OGEN) today issued the following letter to shareholders from its Executive Chairman, Frederick W. Telling, PhD:. In light of the recent changes to the executive management team of Oragenics, I would like to affirm to our shareholders the overall direction of our company is unchanged and to express my deep commitment to a speedy yet prudent execution of our business strategy. Following the resignation of Alan Joslyn, PhD as Chief Executive Officer I have taken on a more active role in the day-to-day management of Oragenics under my new title of Executive Chairman.