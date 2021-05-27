Your May 2021 Security Intelligence Roundup: The DarkSide Ransomware Attack, Better Zoom Meetings, and How To Secure OpTech
Gas shortages caused panic after the Colonial Pipeline attack two weeks ago. This highlights how digital attacks can break into the real world in a big way. Specifically, the Colonial Pipeline attack blends crypto-locking data with data exfiltration and extortion, as well as other threats to infrastructure. How did the attackers do it, and what makes them different from other ransomware gangs?securityintelligence.com