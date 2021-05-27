The effort of asking good questions

No question is ever too silly to ask an audiologist. If you want to know, ask. Although hearing loss is a common disability, most people are taught very little about it. Thus, new patients always have a myriad of questions during the initial phases of diagnosis and management. Some questions are more unique or specific to the individual, but most are the same. And for good reason. Hearing loss has a steep learning curve and patients want to ensure they are making informed decisions. My goals are to always make sure patients feel comfortable and secure, and to answer their questions to the best of my ability. Here are some of the most common.