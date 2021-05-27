Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

The effort of asking good questions

By Jacqueline Gottlieb
Nature.com
 14 days ago

How do humans choose which information to pursue when solving a task? New research shows that choosing the most informative signals is cognitively demanding. The efficiency of this process is enhanced by time pressure but, remarkably, not by monetary incentives. Imagine that you receive a blank page and are trying...

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Informative Observations#Time#Wish#Monetary Incentives#People#Specific Locations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Healthquadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Answering Frequently Asked Questions About Hearing

No question is ever too silly to ask an audiologist. If you want to know, ask. Although hearing loss is a common disability, most people are taught very little about it. Thus, new patients always have a myriad of questions during the initial phases of diagnosis and management. Some questions are more unique or specific to the individual, but most are the same. And for good reason. Hearing loss has a steep learning curve and patients want to ensure they are making informed decisions. My goals are to always make sure patients feel comfortable and secure, and to answer their questions to the best of my ability. Here are some of the most common.
Constructionrealtytimes.com

Part 2: Questions Protect You...Keep Asking!

[Part 1: Suddenly Construction Looms posted May 4 ]. The renovation or new-build project next door can leave you with all the headaches of construction without any of the benefits. • The owner of the neighboring property will probably move out and rent in quiet comfort until construction is over.
Books & Literaturemytownneo.com

Letter to the Editor: Asks where DEI is 'going with this effort?'

I have, with interest, reviewed the three commentaries of the Hudson DEI on the book “White Fragility.” It is my understanding that this exercise was to promote racial dialogue, education and inclusion in our community. I found this activity both confusing as to its intent and patently unfair and disparaging to white people of good will in our city. The submission of racially charged questions to a panel of Black “so called experts” is hardly the robust dialogue I expected and certainly did not involve the input of the community in any meaningful way. The response of the panel members, although sincere, were highly personalized, rambling, social conjectures addressing racial conditions that likely do not exist in our city.
Aurora, ILPosted by
The Voice

Ask Grandpa: Good advice: Honesty, respect, practice

I think I am in love with my brother’s wife. She and I spend a lot of time together shopping, going out together, staying in and watching movies together. She is a very attractive woman. She has no idea that I am a lesbian. No one in my family has. My problem is that my brother works nights and my sister-in-law has invited me to spend the night at their house on more than one occasion. I have accepted a few times and each time I have been tempted to approach her. I have not yet done anything to express my physical attraction to her but my resolve is weakening.
paproviders.org

Incident Management Frequently Asked Questions — Version 1

ODP Announcement 21-043 addresses several frequently asked questions regarding the Incident Management Bulletin. With the March 1, 2021 release of the Incident Management (IM) Bulletin 00-21-02, the Office of Developmental Programs (ODP) has received multiple questions from stakeholders through email, conversations, dialogue during trainings, and phone calls. This FAQ was developed to answer some of the questions received. Please note: ODP expects stakeholders who have the responsibility of implementing IM processes to use this time to get familiar with the Incident Management Bulletin, as the effective date is approaching on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
AgricultureNature.com

Author Correction: Mayetiola destructor (Diptera: Cecidomyiidae) host preference and survival on small grains with respect to leaf reflectance and phytohormone concentrations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-84212-x, published online 26 February 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors where “Cecidomyiidae” was incorrectly given as “Cecidmyiidae”. This resulted in an error in the title. Additionally, in the Abstract,. "The Hessian fly Mayetiola destructor (Diptera: Cecidmyiidae) is a major pest of wheat,...
Relationship AdviceValueWalk

Thinking Of Engagement? 15 Financial Questions To Ask Before Getting Married

When two people who are both professionals consider getting engaged and married, it is imperative that they first consider their finances. Some entrepreneurs, business owners, and high earners (or their parents) will want a pre-nuptial agreement. Whether you are in a position of wealth or just starting out, there are many questions that should be discussed before walking down the aisle.
Relationship Advicearcamax.com

Ask Amy: #Metoo movement inspires big question

Dear Amy: Decades ago, when I was a young person (“of age” but hardly a woman), a married man in a position of power over me began an affair with me. At the time, I was too naive and insecure to realize how exploitative the relationship was, but it left deep scars.
Mental Healthmarthastewart.com

Six Questions to Ask a Therapist During Your First Session

During this unprecedented year, we've all been forced to reckon with our own mental health, and we were challenged in ways we've never been before. According to studies, 11 percent of adults reported symptoms of anxiety, depression, or both in 2019; as of January 2021, 41 percent of adults reported symptoms of anxiety and depression—there has been a staggering increase since the pandemic. But there is hope, and the best thing we can do for ourselves is seek therapy from a licensed professional.
EconomyInman.com

Rethinking your life? 5 questions to ask before switching brokerages

It seems like every day a top team or agent is making headlines by jumping to a new brokerage. Before uprooting your business, it’s important to thoroughly explore what you’re looking for by asking yourself a few tough questions. Jay Thompson is a former brokerage owner who spent over six...
WorkoutsSentinel-Echo

Generations: Questions to ask your doctor about exercise

3 QUESTIONS TO ASK YOUR DOCTOR ABOUT EXERCISE: Are you considering adding exercise to your daily routine or significantly increasing your level of activity? Talk to your doctor about the exercises and physical activities that are best for you. During your appointment, you can ask:. 1. Are there any exercises...
Home & Gardenatomic-ranch.com

4 Questions to Ask When Looking for the Right Landscaper

Finding a landscaper can be a daunting task, especially when there are so many companies to choose from. Before you begin your search, here are some questions to consider to make sure you find the right landscaper for your home. What is your vision?. Come up with a clear vision...
HealthEureka Times-Standard

Ask the Doctors: Good sleep hygiene is important

Dear Doctor: Even before the pandemic, I had trouble with sleep. It’s hard to fall asleep and to stay asleep. I don’t want to use any pills or medicines. Are there nondrug approaches that can work? What about lavender, CBD or magnesium?. Dear Reader: In the past year, stress, fear,...
Constructionatoallinks.com

What Questions You Must Ask Demolition Contractor?

Almost everyone, at least once in a lifetime, requires Demolition Melbourne services. There can be any needs from collecting old structures’ clutters or as a support system after a fire-like misshapen. Apart from this, a demolition is required for safety, supervision, and treatment services. And, for Demolition Contractors Melbourne, it...
Mental Healthharrisbricken.com

Top 6 Ketamine Clinic Questions Asked and Answered

Our firm has seen a recent increase in ketamine clinic clients, both domestic and foreign (including for ketamine clinic buyers engaged in M&A, see here and here). In both camps, certain questions keep cropping up regarding starting, operating, and managing a ketamine clinic venture in the states. And what’s abundantly clear is that many people don’t understand that delving into a ketamine clinic really means having to comply with myriad existing healthcare regulations and laws in the United States on the state and federal level, which are interspersed with a multitude of court cases, administrative decisions, and state attorney general opinions that regularly alter compliance standards (indeed, having a well thought out compliance plan is pretty key for these clinics). When people hear of ketamine clinics, they tend to think they’re dealing with an emerging psychedelic medicine in the health and wellness market. Nonetheless, while the use of ketamine to treat mental health issues is definitely an emerging area in medicine, it’s place in the healthcare regulatory world is already well-established and failure to comply accordingly has serious consequences.
Grocery & Supermaketfreshfruitportal.com

Del Monte launches 'Bunch of Good' campaign emphasizing global CSR efforts

Fresh Del Monte has announced its “Bunch of Good” campaign emphasizing the brand’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability efforts, inviting consumers to learn more and participate in this initiative. The major North American supplier of fruits and vegetables said the campaign first rolls out new “Bunch of Good” produce stickers...