Memorial Day events

Syria will be providing lunch on Friday, June 4, for those working on the Playoli Playground Project. Volunteers are needed to provide food, help pack the lunches on Thursday, June 3, and serve to the workers on Friday. There is a sign-up sheet at church or contact the church office. Summer campfire for the jr./sr. high youth group is now on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the firepit just south of the church office. Vacation Bible School for preschoolers through sixth grade will be held June 7-10 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Please see Chase if you can help with VBS. CIY for junior-senior high students will be June 14-18 and their “Day at the Lake” will be June 22. The S.A.L.T. adult Bible study group meets the first and third Saturdays of each month at the church. A substance abuse recovery group meets every Thursday in the church basement at 6:30 p.m. Sunday morning worship services are at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. with a nursery, Kids’ Church and Wee Worship available during both services. Children’s Sunday School classes are meeting as well as three classes for adults. Worship services are also available on Facebook live or on-line at http://www.syriacc.com/worship-center/. The church office may be reached at 812-723-2316. The church e-mail address is info@syriacc.com.