New 'star bed' experience in South Africa
The luxurious Tswalu Kalahari in South Africa has launched a new unfiltered nature experience. Naledi, which means "star" in the local Tswana language, is Tswalu's new back-to-nature star bed experience in the Korannaberg Mountains. Naledi is designed as a romantic outdoors sleep experience for two adults but is also ideal for a family of four. Everything has been carefully considered so that guests have everything that is needed for a comfortable stay.www.travelweekly.com