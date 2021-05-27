New 'star bed' experience in South Africa

With a booming restaurant scene, Johannesburg is a mash-up of eclectic flavours among traditional South African fare. Now, there’s always something to try wherever you turn as new restaurants keep popping up to meet the relishing hunger of would-be patrons. Food lovers will be bombarded with succulent meals and vibrant atmosphere these restaurants offer to their guests. When you’re feeling full, you can tag along for a tour to one of the many landmarks and monuments that showcase South Africa’s rich history. Constitution Hill and Hillbrow Tower are two of the more popular places to visit while you take a break from your restaurant hopping. Once you’re ready to jump back in the food game, be sure to visit at least one of these fabulous rooftop restaurants. Check out these eight best rooftop restaurants in Johannesburg, South Africa.