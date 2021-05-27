Jerome Everett Rogers, 80

Jerome (Jerry) Everett Rogers died unexpectedly from heart complications on May 10. He was 80. Jerry was born in Oak Bluffs on Nov. 19, 1940, to Everett and Genevieve Rogers. He graduated from the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School in 1960, and immediately went to work at the family businesses. He spent most of his career running Rogers’ Freight and Coca Cola Distribution together with his father and brother Jimmy. If you drank beer or soda on Martha’s Vineyard between the 1960s and 1990s, chances are Jerry delivered it.