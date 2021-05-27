Clinical electrophysiology of vision—commentary on current status and future prospects

Early therapeutic hypothermia is the cornerstone of neuroprotection for neonates with encephalopathy; the search is ongoing for better and adjunctive therapies. An obstacle to research efforts and clinical treatment alike is the need for rapid, accurate diagnosis of neonatal encephalopathy. Not all neonatal encephalopathy is due to hypoxia–ischemia; at the same time, identifying suspected hypoxic–ischemic encephalopathy (HIE) has been a particular focus because therapeutic hypothermia is most effective when initiated for neonates with suspected HIE within 6 h of birth. Conventional diagnosis relies on recognition of early indicators such as cord gas values suggestive of hypoxia–ischemia, in combination with examination findings of encephalopathy. This identifies those neonates with a sufficiently high likelihood of HIE to warrant intervention with therapeutic hypothermia. However, cord gas data may not be obtained in all cases, even a structured neurologic exam such as in the Sarnat scale or Thompson Score can be challenging and subjective, and thus a significant number of neonates with encephalopathy are not identified early enough for intervention. Conversely, not every neonate suspected of having neonatal encephalopathy at birth ultimately goes on to have an abnormal outcome; for these newborns escalation of therapy may be unnecessary. Biomarkers to reliably and rapidly identify neonates with the highest risk for brain injury are urgently needed in clinical practice. Furthermore, biomarkers are crucial for research, to help identify those at highest risk for inclusion in clinical trials, and to elucidate underlying mechanisms of injury.