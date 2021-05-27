Clinical electrophysiology of vision—commentary on current status and future prospects
Visual electrophysiology is a powerful, non-invasive tool in ophthalmology and neurology. It is of paramount importance in the diagnosis of diseases affecting the visual pathway because it objectively and specifically assesses function, localising dysfunction to the retinal pigment epithelium, retina, macula, optic nerve, chiasm or higher visual processing centres [1]. Crucially, it bridges objective structural information provided by imaging and examination, and psychophysical clinical observations such as acuity or visual fields. Clinical visual electrophysiology, therefore, is a necessary component of ophthalmic and neurological practice.www.nature.com