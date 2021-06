Little more than three or four months separate us from the announcement and launch of the future iPhone 13, the new annual review of Apple’s smartphone and, as we have also lived in previous versions, the rumors about it began to occur when the iPhone 12 had just arrived. If we continue at this rate, in a few years we will know everything about the iPhone 19, by leaks, before the iPhone 18 has been officially introduced. Sometimes it is as surprising as it is fun.