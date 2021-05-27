Cancel
Obituaries

Esther Casey, 94

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEsther A. Casey died peacefully on May 7, surrounded by family and her beloved pets. Mimi, as she was known, was born in Providence, R.I., on March 11, 1927, one of 10 children. Her family moved several times but Mimi spent much of her younger years in Somerville. After high school, she went to work at Stone and Webster, where she met John H. Casey, an engineer with the firm. They began dating and fell madly in love. Within five months they decided to marry, and remained happily married until John’s death in 1998.

