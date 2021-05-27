Arts charity to open pop-up in Mayfair selling works during London Gallery Weekend
The Contemporary Art Society (CAS) charity, which supports museums and artists across the UK, is setting up shop in Mayfair on 4 June. CAS is moving into a temporary space on Mount Street—lent by the London collectors Freddy and Muriel Salem—during London Gallery Weekend, selling works by artists such as Lubaina Himid and Roger Hiorns with proceeds going to the charity. The space is due to be open until August.www.theartnewspaper.com