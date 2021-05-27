Arts charity to open pop-up in Mayfair selling works during London Gallery Weekend

How does Michael Armitage charge his paintings with such electricity? The Royal Academy’s new exhibition features just 15 of his works but their power is tangible. The show was organised by the Haus der Kunst in Munich, where the larger spaces allowed for 27 paintings, as well as drawings and lithographs. Alongside them were a group of 70 works by figurative East African artists, selected by Armitage in honour of their critical impact on his practice; there are 31 such works at the Academy. In London, the exhibition is scaled down, then, but not diminished—the three galleries resound with ample Mwili, Akili na Roho or “Body, Mind and Spirit”, as the East African section is called.