A Letter From The Wife Of A Farrier

It’s the end of another long workday that was filled with meetings, tasks and stresses. I arrive home with an hour and a half before my three year old son goes to bed. I am tired, overwhelmed and drained, yet the need to be present and intentional with my family is staring me directly in the face. There are generally two ways this next hour of life unfolds. Unfortunately, the scenario that plays out sometimes is a little boy who wants to play, goof off, not eat dinner or go to bed, and a father who would prefer to breeze through dinner and the bedtime routine in order to have peace and quiet time for himself. What happens when these opposing wills and desires confront one another? James 4 describes it well: “What causes quarrels and what causes fights among you? Is it not this, that your passions are at war within you? You desire and do not have, so you murder. You covet and cannot obtain, so you fight and quarrel” (James 4:1–2). While I aim to be vulnerable and transparent, no, these battles of the will do not end in murder but they certainly end in anger and frustration, on both parts, especially mine. When the bedtime process is finally complete I find myself discouraged and disappointed and still angry, asking myself: how did I get to this place of anger again?