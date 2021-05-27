The Goodnight Theatre Collective: Iconic and In-Person

Headspace, the meditation and sleep app company, and Sesame Street are teaming up to help kids and parents make bedtime a little easier with a new podcast and book series titled Goodnight, World! Headspace designed the new sleep-oriented podcasts, "the sleep cast", to "create the right conditions for healthy, restful sleep." The 12-episode, 20-minute episodes of Goodnight, World! Will be hosted by Alan, the owner of Hooper's Store with various Sesame Street characters like Big Bird, Oscar, and Abby. Each episode will include wind-down exercises for kids, a story that spans various global locations as well as familiar Sesame Street locations like Oscar's trash can and Big Bird's nest, and soothing music and soundscapes.