The Toyota-Suzuki global alliance has already given birth to the likes of the Toyota Glanza and Toyota Urban Cruiser in India, essentially rebadged versions of the Maruti Baleno and Vitara Brezza respectively. Following this, there will also be rebadged Toyota versions of the Maruti Ciaz and the Ertiga coming up in the months ahead. Interestingly, about 40-45% of Toyota's monthly sales are coming from these rebadged Maruti Suzuki models. Since Toyota never quite had success in the small car segment in India, their partnership with Maruti Suzuki, who particularly dominates this segment, has indeed come to fruition quite well.