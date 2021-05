NEWTON COUNTY, Mo – One man is dead following a three vehicle crash in Newton County Friday. The accident happened just after 4:00 Friday afternoon on highway 43 five miles north of Seneca. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, one car had stopped to make a left turn, when a car driven by 55 year old William Browne of Wyandotte rear-ended the stopped car. Browne’s car then crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. Browne was pronounced dead on the scene. The other two drivers were not seriously injured.