newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

America's return to normal includes mass shootings

By Jeva Lange
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"Did you hear about the San Jose shooting?" A few years ago, a question like that might have been absurd. There was a time when it was automatically assumed that yes, of course people had heard that on Wednesday, a gunman deliberately sought out and murdered nine of his colleagues at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority rail yard before taking his own life. How could you not have seen the headlines, the television reports, and the push notifcations all day long?

theweek.com
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
Florida State
City
Atlanta, NY
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mass Shootings#America#School Shootings#Gun Violence#Guns#Cnn#The New York Times#Normal#Attack#Headlines#San Bernardino#El Paso#Television#Las Vegas#Friends Reunion#Debate#Orlando
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Walmart
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

Authentic liberty

Liberty. It's busting out all over. Isn't it glorious? Vaccinated people are pouring into the streets and parks, their unmasked faces radiating joy and relief. Friends are hugging. Kids are racing into grandparents' eager arms. Restaurants and bars are booming again. Baseball and basketball stadiums are putting real fans in the seats instead of cardboard cutouts. Concerts and theater are coming back. Some of us are even looking forward to returning to our offices and escaping the sterile, one-dimensional jail cell of screens and video conferences. Our rebirth is hard-won, purchased by a year of mask wearing, distancing, and limited socializing, which curtailed the virus' spread while we waited for vaccines. Those precautions, epidemiologists say, prevented tens of millions of additional COVID cases in the U.S. and more than 1 million additional deaths. To see what a no-mask, no-restriction America could have been, take a look at Brazil and India, where COVID races through the population like wildfire, lighting innumerable funeral pyres and filling acres of mass graves.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The mystery of 'Havana syndrome'

U.S. officials are investigating possible 'directed energy' attacks on government officials. Who's behind them? Here's everything you need to know:. It's the name given to a mysterious constellation of symptoms that first surfaced among American officials in Havana in 2016. Dozens of diplomats and CIA officers stationed in the U.S. Embassy there began falling ill with vertigo, headaches, fatigue, hearing loss, visual disturbances, cognitive impairment, and other symptoms. Some said at the outset they heard clicking and other odd sounds and felt intense pressure in the head. The following year, diplomats and other U.S. officials in Guangzhou, China, reported similar problems. Numerous CIA officers in Asia, Europe, and Australia have been afflicted over the past couple years, according to news accounts; CBS reports that more than a dozen CIA officials have returned to the U.S. for medical care so far this year, many requiring emergency evacuation. In a worrying development, two National Security Council officials reported being struck by Havana-like symptoms near the White House in November. One later told The New Yorker he fell to the ground, couldn't speak, and suddenly felt as if "I was going to die."
MinoritiesPosted by
The Week

Why political correctness fails

News that Jews are being attacked, both verbally and physically, on the streets of American cities and around the world has sent me back to painful memories of my own childhood. They are memories of bigotry, bullying, and abuse — along with earnest efforts to combat the problem ever since.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

Scott Gottlieb says COVID-19 origin debate shows U.S. needs to treat public health as national security matter

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday addressed the debate over COVID-19 origin theories, telling CBS News' John Dickerson why he believes it's important to fully investigate whether the coronavirus may have spread following an accidental leak from a lab in Wuhan, China (rather than jumping from an animal host in a natural environment).
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The QAnon contradiction

Two new reports this week have offered seemingly contrasting data about the resiliency of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which helped inspire the Jan. 6 insurrection. The Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab on Wednesday reported that after last spiking in the days before the Capitol attack, catchphrases associated with QAnon have now slowed to a tiny "murmur" on the mainstream internet — a decrease attributed, in part, to a crackdown on conspiracy content by the major social media sites. But on Friday, the Public Religion Research Institute released a survey conducted in March showing that 15 percent of Americans believe QAnon's central notion that the government and media "are controlled by a group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run a global child sex trafficking operation." The findings were very similar to a Morning Consult poll from January.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

QAnon may be a cult, but it's as big as Methodist, Presbyterian, and Lutheran churches combined

There is, not surprisingly, a sizable partisan divide in the people who believe in QAnon, the "outlandish and ever-evolving conspiracy theory" that a "cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles" runs the world, The New York Times reports. A new survey from the Public Religion Research Institute and the Interfaith Youth Core, released Thursday, found that 23 percent of Republicans, 12 percent of independents, and 7 percent of Democrats are QAnon believers.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

How Democrats can avoid the 'soft on crime' trap

The White House is getting nervous about the spike in violent crime in America's cities. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday announced a "new effort" to reduce the violence, but it mostly amounts to a vague declaration of principles and a directive to U.S. attorneys to update their existing safe neighborhoods plans. Still, it's clear the administration wants to be seen doing something.
ProtestsPosted by
The Week

Beware the Capitol riot overreach

"I would like to see January 6th burned into the American mind as firmly as 9/11 because it was that scale of a shock to the system," George Will, the dean of Washington conservative columnists, said on ABC's This Week. His comment encapsulates the case for the commission congressional Democrats (and some Republicans) would like to create to investigate the Capitol riot, which is often compared to the commission that probed the 2001 terrorist attacks.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Week

Biden must protect the Afghans who helped American troops

The United States is finally going to end the 20-year occupation of Afghanistan in the coming months. Though some American forces will remain, they will no longer be propping up the current Afghan state. The probable result is that the government, which already does not control much of the country and is profoundly riddled with corruption (thanks in large part to the clumsy American occupation) will fall apart, and the Taliban will retake power. Indeed, it's already happening.
San Jose, CAPosted by
The Week

Eight killed in shooting at San Jose rail yard

A shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority light rail maintenance yard in San Jose, California on Wednesday morning left eight people dead, reports The New York Times. The suspected gunman, a VTA employee, is also dead, authorities told CNN. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said in an emotional press briefing:...
IndustryPosted by
The Week

CDC gives Celebrity Cruises the green light to sail in June

U.S. cruise ships have been docked for the last 15 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, but with the blessing of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Celebrity Edge will set sail from Fort Lauderdale on June 26. "For the past 15 months our conversations with friends and...
New York City, NYThe Jewish Press

In NYC: Jewish Man Bloodied by Pro-Palestinian ‘Protesters’

Hundreds of anti-Israel demonstrators gathered last week outside the Israel Embassy in New York City last week to protest the IDF “Operation Guardian of the Walls” military operation against Hamas. Counter protesters expressing support for Israel also gathered at the site. The pro-Israel protesters were attacked by the pro-Palestinian demonstrators,...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?