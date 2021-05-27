Black Employee Fired After White Co-Worker Was Offended By The Term ‘Light Skin’

An 11-year-old Black boy in San Francisco was stopped by security guards after they falsely accused him of stealing a sandwich at a grocery store.Ja’Mari Oliver was going back to school for the first time in more than 14 months on 26 April when he stopped to buy a sandwich at Safeway, something he has done on the way to school with his mother since he was in kindergarten.On his way out, he was stopped by security guards who questioned him about whether he had stolen the snack and continued to ask him questions even after he had shown...