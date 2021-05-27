Black Employee Fired After White Co-Worker Was Offended By The Term ‘Light Skin’
Demonstrators have been gathering near a Detroit restaurant after a Black employee there was fired after a dispute over the use of the term “light skin.”. The Detroit News reports Christine Turner, who had been working at Green Dot Stables restaurant for 10 days, said she made a comment to a Black co-worker, using the term. A white employee overheard what was said and joined the discussion, also using the term, but referring to herself.www.bet.com