Edgartown, MA

Ronald R. Drake, 78

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRonald R. Drake of Edgartown died May 21 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. He was 78. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Diane. Together they chose to make Martha’s Vineyard their full-time home in 2009 because of their love for the Island community and the joy of living near the water, where Ron enjoyed fishing and metal detecting.

Edgartown, MA
Vineyard Haven, MA
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Oak Bluffs, MAWCVB

Monday, May 17: Main Streets and Back Roads: Martha’s Vineyard in Spring

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Water changes from a gray to a blue-green, flowers begin to bloom, and with restaurants reopening it can only mean one thing: it is spring on Martha’s Vineyard. Shayna Seymour takes a stroll near the Edgartown Harbor light, checks in at the Harbor View hotel, visits the Oak Bluffs Gingerbread Houses, and warms up with a bowl of conch chowder. She also tours the Martha’s Vineyard Museum where she learns about the little-known history of Black and Native American whaling captains.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Pink and Green Weekend returns

Pink and Green Weekend made a fantastic return this weekend to Edgartown, after last year’s event had to be moved to an online version. Those who attended were met with the perfect spring weather to enjoy the weekend that concluded with multiple events to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. The activities ranged the whole weekend, all of which were organized by the town’s Board of Trade. These activities included a lovely horse-drawn carriage ride to experience the village of Edgartown in a new light. The ride began at the Harbor View Hotel with a beautiful view of the ocean before entering the quiet neighborhoods of Edgartown, and finally riding through the historic town itself. On Saturday, the ninth annual Pink and Green Dog Show was held once again to celebrate our four-legged buddies, and benefit the Animal Shelter of Martha’s Vineyard. Owners and attendees alike had smiles on their faces, and the dogs all had a blast while looking their best. More events were placed all around town within walking distance, like the spring plant sale hosted by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library to the Mother’s Day Brunch back at the Harbor View Hotel. Between the people and the decorations, the whole town was covered in vibrant pink and green, the perfect way to kick off springtime on the Island.
Edgartown, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Edgartown officials remove mask signs

A team of Edgartown officials took to the downtown streets Friday morning to remove signage requiring masks and face coverings. During the mass sign removal, downtown Edgartown seemed to return to a sense of normalcy as people were getting their morning coffee and doing some early shopping — many without their masks.
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Island libraries screen Piet Oudolf film

Programs showcasing the work of Dutch landscape designer Piet Oudolf are being presented this month by the Vineyard Haven, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, West Tisbury, and Chilmark libraries. Oudolf’s signature gardens exist in New York, Chicago, the Netherlands, Southwest England, and even the desert of Western Texas and the forests of Pennsylvania.
Edgartown, MAvineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Town Column: May 14

For a few days it rained then the beautiful sun arrived. The heat is starting, and the breeze has been heavy at times. I like to remind people when they say it was warmer where they were before they came to the Island, that when it is July and August and the temperature is in the 90s off-Island that is only 80 here with a nice breeze.
Falmouth, MAvineyardgazette.com

Water Taxi Proposed for Down-Island Towns

The Falmouth company that operates seasonal passenger ferries to Edgartown is proposing a water taxi service for the three down-Island towns this summer. The Tisbury select board on Tuesday unanimously approved a harbor use permit for Falmouth Water Transportation Inc., which shares ownership with Falmouth Marine & Yachting Center and Vineyard Haven Marina.
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Island police complete bias training

Island police completed a three-day training session on implicit and unconscious bias last week. The training was conducted at the Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School by Hillard Heintze, a security risk-management firm based in Chicago. The Martha’s Vineyard Diversity Coalition received a $25,000 grant to fully fund the training sessions,...