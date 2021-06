The design team and engineers at Nimble have created a new wireless chargers offering up to 30W of charging power. The Apollo Wireless Pad works provides charging speeds up to 15W or 7.5W for iPhones and comes with a 20W power adapter for $50. While the Apollo Duo Wireless Pad is also MagSafe compatible and offers 30W power or 7.5W for each iPhone and 15W each for Android for $80. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the Nimble wireless chargers.