Anne T. Smith died April 12 at Carleton Willard Village in Bedford. She was 100. Known to her family and friends as Nancy, she was a former longtime resident of Concord. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on Feb. 2, 1921, the daughter of John C. and Emily Owings Taliaferro and sister of the late John C. Taliaferro 3rd and Austin B. Taliaferro. She graduated from the Bryn Mawr School and was a part of the class of 1943 at Smith College.