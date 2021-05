HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Since the new CDC Guidelines were announced, many churchgoers, if fully vaccinated, are not required to wear a mask during service. “We’re very excited to be able to get together, be able to come together, shake hands, give a hug to someone that you love and someone that you haven’t seen for a while, we’re very excited to be back in the service,” First Baptist Church in Hazard Member Mike Huber said.