newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Why the message of Architects’ All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us resonates more today than ever before

By Words: James Hickie
Kerrang
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Death is an open door’, the lyrics to Momento Mori tell us. Minutes into 20 August 2016, Tom Searle stepped through that door, having lived with cancer for more than three years – his death announced by his twin brother and bandmate, Dan, via an emotional Facebook post. ​“He was an incredible songwriter and guitarist. He was my closest and oldest friend. He was a funny, intelligent and sweet man and he leaves an enormous void in all our lives.”

www.kerrang.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chester Bennington
Person
Keith Flint
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Existence Of God#Song Lyrics#Art#Religion#War Heroes#Forks Over Knives#Nihilist#Facebook#Musical Heroes#Art#Truth#Message#Creativity#Feelings#Sort#Symbols#Bassist Ali Dean#Twin Brother#Funny#Vocalist Sam Carter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
Related
Environmentboxingnewsandviews.com

The Story Of The Hurricane Relevant Today More Than Ever

When you look around the world today, perhaps if looking from a glass half empty, instead of a glass half full tilt, injustice can be observed everywhere. Conflict, impending famine, worldwide disease and more. In boxing, perhaps one of the biggest injustices ever was the story of Rubin ‘The Hurricane’...
Religionfairburyjournalnews.com

Trust God For All Our Needs

How many times do we feel helpless? Do you know how to receive help? The Bible says “But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.” Philippians 4:19 A mighty God He is! If our God will supply all our needs then we can live by Philippians 4:13 which says” I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
Books & LiteraturePublishers Weekly

U.S. Book Show: Why America Needs Libraries Now More than Ever

In a May 25 keynote on the opening day of the U.S. Book Show, sociologist Eric Klinenberg, author of the bestselling book Palaces for the People: How Social Infrastructure Can Help Fight Inequality, Polarization, and the Decline of Civic Life thanked librarians for their work in the wake of an historic pandemic, and stressed that as the nation seeks to recover from a tumultuous year, we will need our public libraries now more than ever before.
Celebritiestribuneledgernews.com

Shania Twain: I want to my fans proud

Shania Twain wants to make her fans “proud”. The ‘Man! I Feel Like a Woman’ hitmaker has vowed to release “the best album” she has “ever made” later this year, and wants her career to be something her fans can look at with pride. Making her promise on the latest...
Musicloudersound.com

Rob Halford says it would be a "dream" to collaborate with Babymetal

Judas Priest legend Rob Halford has revealed that he would love to collaborate with Babymetal. In a new interview with Metal Hammer magazine, Rob remembers performing with Babymetal at the 2016 Alternative Music Awards, where they played Judas Priest's Breaking The Law and Painkiller. “I was delighted to be asked,”...
ReligionHerald-Times

“Why, God?”

“Pardon me, my Lord,” Gideon replied, “but if the Lord is with us, why has all this happened to us?” — Judges 6:13 (niv) Read: Judges 6:11-20 As I write, the COVID-19 quarantine is in place, and my husband, who is in a skilled-nursing facility, is close to death. Thankfully, I was allowed in to see him one last time. Needless to say, life seems very difficult right now. Further, once he passes on, I know it will be too risky to even consider having friends and family gather to comfort and support me. I will be alone — and yet not alone. God is with me, though I must admit I occasionally share Gideon’s sentiments. When I came upon that scripture during my daily quiet time, I laughed out loud.
Musicvegas24seven.com

Inspirational Pop Singer/Songwriter NEDY Releases “Made To Be” Music Video

Inspirational Pop Singer/Songwriter NEDY Releases “Made To Be” Music Video. National Television Premiere on Newsmax and Music Video Premiered on Digital Journal. Single and Anti-Bullying Organization, ‘Friends Forever Club’ Featured on People Magazine. “Nedy’s self-confidence anthem “Made To Be” is a bright light in a dark world. A song of...
Yogacrossroadstoday.com

Christy Turlington Burns is ‘more bendy’ than ever before

Christy Turlington Burns is “more bendy” now than ever before. The 52-year-old supermodel has revealed her flexibility has gotten better with age due to years of yoga practice. She told the ‘Ladies First with Laura Brown’ podcast: “I would say I’m more bendy [now] in some ways just because I’m...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Original FOREIGNER Singer LOU GRAMM Releases 'Questions And Answers: The Atlantic Anthology 1987-1989'

HNE Recordings Ltd has just released "Questions And Answers: The Atlantic Anthology 1987-1989", a new three-CD collection from iconic FOREIGNER singer Lou Gramm. Gramm had been recording with Rochester, New York-based band BLACK SHEEP since the early 1970s. Releasing two LPs for Capitol, Gramm met his future bandmate and songwriting partner Mick Jones in 1975 when BLACK SHEEP opened for SPOOKY TOOTH in Rochester. Jones was looking for a singer for his new band in 1976, and BLACK SHEEP having split at the end of 1975, Lou was free to audition for Mick's new group, FOREIGNER. Releasing their self-titled album on Atlantic Records in 1977, and featuring solid gold rock classics as "Cold As Ice" and "Feels Like The First Time", FOREIGNER were an instant worldwide smash. Going from strength to strength, the band hit a commercial peak in 1984 with the "Agent Provocateur" album and the chart-topping power ballad "I Want To Know What Love Is".
Musictag24.com

Sour: Olivia Rodrigo's new album resonates with more than just Gen Z

Los Angeles, California – Olivia Rodrigo's debut album, Sour, is filled with angst, heartbreak, adoration, and hate. With so much emotion spewing out the 11-track album, it's no wonder she's being embraced as the new teen queen of pop music by more than just Gen Z. If you're above the...
Musicbitchute.com

Inside the Musical Mind

Original guitar instrumental inspired by a recent drive through the countryside. I react to MY OWN song! (?) I listen to a song I recorded a couple of yeas ago...does it hold up?. Apr 13, 2021. A.O.C. Talking gibberish nonsense. Alexandriai Ocasio-Cortez mumbles stuff and things about nothing. Apr 02,...
Musicthe360mag.com

Delilah Montagu – Coming For Ya

DELILAH MONTAGU RETURNS WITH BRAND NEW SINGLE COMING FOR YA OUT NOW, COLLABORATES WITH FRED AGAIN…BENJY GIBSON AND TOWA BIRD, WATCH THE VIDEO FOR COMING FOR YA HERE. Woozy and glowing, but the London pop star packs seemingly endless, subtly insistent hooks into this surrender from a relationship’s dying days – The Guardian.
Musicmetalinjection

JUDAS PRIEST's Rob Halford Would Love To Team Up With BABYMETAL For A New Song

It's no secret that Judas Priest vocalist Rob Halford is a huge Babymetal fan. Halford even got on stage with the band during the 2016 AltPress Music Awards and performed the Judas Priest classics "Painkiller," and "Breaking The Law". Beyond that, Halford said in an interview with Metal Hammer that he'd love to team up with the band for an original new song sometime. He's even got a title planned!
Rock Musicgratefulweb.com

Dispatch Release Eighth Studio Album 'Break Our Fall'

Celebrated roots rock band Dispatch have released their highly anticipated 8th studio album, Break Our Fall, on Bomber Records/AWAL Recordings. PRESS HERE to listen. Founding member Chadwick Stokes recently stopped by Mass Audubon's Moose Hill Wildlife Sanctuary to film a socially distant session with WGBH / Front Row Live. PRESS HERE to watch! Dispatch will be taking the songs from Break Our Fall on the road later this year and a big tour announcement is coming next week. Stay tuned for more information!
MusicPosted by
94.5 KATS

Corey Taylor: Slipknot Would Reject ‘Garbage’ Rock Hall Nod

Slipknot’s Corey Taylor slammed the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a “pile of garbage” in a new interview and said he would “probably” reject the nod from the Cleveland institution if his band ever received one. The masked frontman discussed the prospect of Slipknot’s future Rock Hall induction...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Ex-JUDAS PRIEST Guitarist K.K. DOWNING Picks JIMI HENDRIX As His 'Rock God'

Former JUDAS PRIEST and current KK'S PRIEST guitarist K.K. Downing was the featured guest on BBC's "The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker" during the "Rock God" segment. Downing picked Jimi Hendrix and stated about his choice: "I first saw Jimi at Coventry Theatre way back in 1967, and what an amazing night that was. I was lucky enough to see Jimi no less than six times, including his two appearances at the Royal Albert Hall [in February 1969]. And yes, I was out there, at the stage door, autograph hunting. I was really lucky — Jimi arrived, and I managed to get his autograph, which was a real treat.