Why the message of Architects’ All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us resonates more today than ever before

“Pardon me, my Lord,” Gideon replied, “but if the Lord is with us, why has all this happened to us?” — Judges 6:13 (niv) Read: Judges 6:11-20 As I write, the COVID-19 quarantine is in place, and my husband, who is in a skilled-nursing facility, is close to death. Thankfully, I was allowed in to see him one last time. Needless to say, life seems very difficult right now. Further, once he passes on, I know it will be too risky to even consider having friends and family gather to comfort and support me. I will be alone — and yet not alone. God is with me, though I must admit I occasionally share Gideon’s sentiments. When I came upon that scripture during my daily quiet time, I laughed out loud.