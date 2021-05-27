newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook Can Get Location Data From Your Photos

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIOS users can limit their location exposure to apps that ask for it, but your location is leaking in another area: Your photo metadata. I took a photo with my iPhone and then uploaded that to my Facebook account. I used Facebook’s app on my iPhone, the same app that has been told “never” to access my location, the same account that knows I have this switched off. But Facebook still collects the location tag from that photo, along with my IP address.

www.macobserver.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ios App#Facebook Inc#Tracking Data#Iphone Users#Ios Users#Apps#Location Data#Metadata#Ip Address
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Iphone
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Facebook
Related
InternetCNET

Google Photos getting new ways to spice up your photos

Google Photos has new AI-powered techniques that add pep to recent and old photos, new features designed to make the search giant's photography services more appealing. The company introduced the features at its Google I/O developer conference on Tuesday. One option, called cinematic moments, uses artificial intelligence algorithms to combine...
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Google Photos Will Soon Get A Folder That Keeps Your Private Photos Safe

According to Google, this will be known as the Locked Folder. As its name suggests, this will create a folder that’s password protected so that only you can access it. Users can also add photos to the Locked Folder and what this means is that whenever someone else goes through your photos, it won’t show up in your camera roll if it is placed inside the Locked Folder, so you don’t have to worry about any awkward moments.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Facebook Wav2vec-U learns to recognize speech from unlabeled data

Facebook today announced that it trained an AI model to build speech recognition systems that don’t require transcribed data. The company, which trained systems for Swahili, Tatar, Kyrgyz, and other languages, claims that the model, wav2vec Unsupervised (Wav2vec-U), is an important step toward building machines that can solve a range of tasks by learning from their observations.
Cell Phonessmallcapnews.co.uk

This way, you can upload all of your photos to the platform

Only a few days left until Google photos Stop having a free storage limit and be one of the packages that Google One will offer. So, if there has ever been a time to upload all of your photos within the Google Photos platform, now is the time. That is...
EntertainmentThe Verge

Google Photos will soon make animated photos from your still shots

Google Photos will soon have a cool new trick: if you take two similar images with your phone’s camera, the app will be able to create an animated, moving shot that combines them. It does this by using machine learning to synthesize movement between the two shots. Google creates new frames between them, resulting in a “vivid moving picture.” Google’s Shimrit Ben-Yair made this sound like something that parents will love since now your multiple attempts at the same shot will allow for this added benefit.
Internetthewestsidegazette.com

Facebook Received 40,300 User Data Requests From India In Second Half Of 2020

CHENNAI, India — Social networking company Facebook on May 19 said it restricted access to 878 posts or accounts in India for the second half of the year from July-December 2020, in response to directions from the country’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, known as MeitY. The Indian government...
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Facebook system can train AI models to recognize speech without transcribed audio data

Facebook Inc.’s artificial intelligence team today revealed a way to build speech recognition systems without using any transcribed audio data to train them. Speech recognition is one of the most common types of AI, widely used in lots of popular applications. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, for example, use speech recognition to understand their user’s commands. And transcription tools such as the automatically generated captions on YouTube also rely on it.
Cell Phonesinfosecwriteups.com

Third-Party Apps were still getting your private Facebook data even after their access expiry.

Hello; I am Samip Aryal from Nepal and this writeup is about a vulnerability where access of Third-Party application (that it gained via ‘Login with Facebook’ functionality) was not properly being expired (even after 90 days of inactivity); when looking up friends of a given user analogically. Specifically, if the target user’s app access had expired but the source user’s had not, Facebook would’ve still returned data about the target user to the Third Party app.
InternetVentureBeat

Irish data regulator still probing Facebook data transfer policy

(Reuters) — Ireland’s data regulator has given Facebook six weeks to respond to an investigation that may trigger a ban on the social media giant’s transatlantic data transfers following a High Court ruling that the probe could resume. The case stems from European Union concerns that U.S. government surveillance may...
Electronicswgnradio.com

Don’t lose your pics: These USB sticks can back up photos on your phone

(KTLA) – When you don’t want to back up to the cloud or just want an alternative, a USB photo stick can be an easy way to back up or transfer images off your phone. There are several models heavily advertised online, and I often get questions about how good they are. While I haven’t tested those models, I am weary of their websites since they sell a big game but also use high-pressure marketing tactics to get you to buy.
Internetmakeuseof.com

You Can Now Hide Your Like Counts on Facebook and Instagram

Facebook has announced that it is giving users the ability to hide public like counts on Instagram and Facebook. Likes will be visible by default, but you can now opt out of seeing them. Instagram and Facebook Finally Remove Likes. As announced on the Facebook Newsroom, you can now hide...
Internetschoolinfosystem.org

Google and Facebook now have moderators to keep internal online debates from getting out of hand

But lately the pendulum has started to swing back. One reason is that more than in other sectors, discussions in tech firms mostly take place over Slack and other corporate communication services—not ideal forums in which to advance nuanced arguments. This has been a problem in large tech firms particularly, which is why Google and Facebook now have moderators to keep internal online debates from getting out of hand.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Facebook’s dark mode disappears from the Android app, where is it?

Designed to alleviate the workload that your eyes must do when viewing the mobile screen in low or no light conditions around, Dark mode reverses screen tones, turning dark to light, making it easier for viewing a backlit panel to not cause, or at least reduce, eye strain. Nowadays it...
InternetFast Casual

The Definitive Guide to Location Data

The mobile advertising and marketing industries have a habit of making claims and conflating ideas so often that it becomes difficult to understand what is real, what is possible, and what is completely unfounded. We created a robust guide around how location technology works, the valuable data it generates, and where it can be applied.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Share Your Location from an iPhone or Apple Watch

Apple makes it easy to share your location with friends and family via the Find My network. You can also share your location with Android users using third-party services like Google Maps or WhatsApp. Here’s how. Make Sure You’re Comfortable Sharing Your Location. Sharing your location from a smart device...
Internetwebeenow.com

Europe insists: Facebook cannot share data with WhatsApp

A month ago we collected that Germany was going to investigate the changes in the conditions of WhatsApp. In particular, the Hamburg data protection authority, the Hamburg Commissioner for Data Protection and the Freedom of Information (HmbBfDI), announced that he was opening a emergency procedure to avoid the new policy. Now, it has already been pronounced.
Electronicssflcn.com

4 Gadgets That Can Quickly Locate And Recover Your Assets

There are many reasons why you would want to keep track of your assets. Theft and robbery are on the rise in cities and suburbs, so it’s important that you’re taking care of your assets if you’re even involved in a stressful situation where your belongings are taken away from you. Having that piece of tranquility in your daily life is a priceless feeling, especially if you travel around the city. You need to keep an eye out for your precious belongings if you happen to forget them in a public place. If you’re interested in learning how you can have the newest technologies on your side, here we share 4 gadgets that can quickly locate and recover your assets when you need them.