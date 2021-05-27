Facebook Can Get Location Data From Your Photos
IOS users can limit their location exposure to apps that ask for it, but your location is leaking in another area: Your photo metadata. I took a photo with my iPhone and then uploaded that to my Facebook account. I used Facebook’s app on my iPhone, the same app that has been told “never” to access my location, the same account that knows I have this switched off. But Facebook still collects the location tag from that photo, along with my IP address.www.macobserver.com