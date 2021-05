Highway District 12 Chief District Engineer Mary Westfall-Holbrook announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has approved four asphalt paving projects and two asphalt patching projects for Johnson County. The work is scheduled for completion by November 30, 2021, barring any unforeseen circumstances. Last year’s schedule was interrupted by complications resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The following list is not necessarily the order in which the work will be done. The contractor will determine the start dates for each project, all of which are weather dependent, as well as work hours and number of working days each week. Each project will require lane closures, so motorists should watch for signs and prepare to reduce their speed limit throughout the work zones.