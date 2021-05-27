Robert Reich: The Danger of Collective Amnesia (VIDEO)

US senator Josh Hawley’s home rises up on a corner lot, a French-gray, five-bedroom new-build that stands out among its tract-house neighbors in Vienna, white lights perfectly bedecking the shrubbery. “Ah, the fancy one,” someone commented. It was dark and cold the night the protesters showed up, around 7:30, and few lights were on inside. “It would be great,” one of the activists quipped, “if he opened the door in his pajamas.” Hawley, the Missouri Republican, had been dominating headlines after announcing he would object to Congress’s certification of the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. ShutDownDC, the liberal activist group that itself had been making headlines for its efforts to stop Donald Trump from recapturing the White House, had decided to take its bullhorns directly to Hawley. And now, two days before the proceeding, here they were, marching down Patrick Street, toting YOU DON’T HAVE THE VOTES signs and Chinet cups filled with glowing tea candles.