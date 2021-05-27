newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Robert Reich: The Danger of Collective Amnesia (VIDEO)

By Robert Reich
YubaNet
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the risk of being the skunk at the picnic, I feel compelled to warn you that if we forget and move on from the tragedies of this past year, we’re setting ourselves on a dangerous path. Of course I understand the desire to forget all the unpleasantness and start a new chapter. But if we do, we’re inviting greater tragedies in the future.

yubanet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Robert Reich
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Results#Legislature#Amnesia#History#Another Party Video#Capitol#The Washington Post#Cbs#House#Arizona Senate#The Republican Party#Labor#Time Magazine#American Prospect#Real Consequences#Saving Capitalism#Gop Partisans#Blum Center#Inequality Media#Co Creator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Congress
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Netflix
Related
U.S. Politicscompletecolorado.com

Rosen: Liz Cheney theatrics play into Dems’ hands

Although I applaud the many significant accomplishments of Donald Trump and Republican legislators during his presidency, I’ve never been a “Trumpeter,” those admirers for whom he can do no wrong. They love that he’s a fighter. I’m reminded of Chuck Wepner, a tough New Jersey prizefighter known as the Bayonne Bleeder. He was a slugger with an iron jaw but became a punching bag for good boxers like Mohammad Ali. Ronald Reagan was also a fighter but his tactics were of a skilled boxer of the Sugar Ray Leonard variety. Reagan’s tenacity and governing style was more effective than Trump’s, who’d have had better success if he’d restrained his overly belligerent impulses.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

How Trump could impact the GOP's 2022 prospects

The Republican Party is still Donald Trump ’s party. The GOP has shown steadfast loyalty to Trump since he left office, and has largely rejected members of their own party who break from the former president. Trump remains incredibly popular with the Republican base; yet is largely unpopular with voters...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Salon

Today's Republican Party is a political crime family — and we know who the godfather is

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the first presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the lead up to the election on November 3. (Photo by (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
U.S. PoliticsTimes-Argus

Political amnesia

Let’s talk about the last week or so. Here are some facts. Republican leaders insisted that purging Trump critic Rep. Liz Cheney from their ranks was necessary to unify their party ahead of next year’s midterm elections. Former president Donald Trump celebrated Cheney’s ouster by calling her a “bitter, horrible...
Presidential Electionnewamericanjournal.net

Republicans Tried to Overturn the Election: We Must Not Forget

America prefers to look forward rather than back. We’re a land of second acts. We move on. This can be a strength. We don’t get bogged down in outmoded traditions, old grudges, obsolete ways of thinking. We constantly reinvent. We love innovation and disruption. The downside is a collective amnesia...
U.S. PoliticsCNN

Fact check: A week of brazen Republican dishonesty

Washington (CNN) — The top Republican in the House of Representatives said he doesn't think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 election -- even as many Republicans continued to publicly question the legitimacy of the presidential election. A prominent Republican senator claimed that Democrats wrote a bill to...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Breaking up Big Tech hard to do, but it should happen

You know it’s getting thick when even Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Facebook and other social media are too censorious. First, she took the mandatory shot at Donald Trump. “I’m glad that he’s not on Facebook,” the Massachusetts Democrat said of the ban on the former president upheld on May 5 by a Facebook appeals board. “I think that he poses a real danger.”
Presidential ElectionJoplin Globe

Robert Reich: Don't forget ringleaders in Capitol attack

America prefers to look forward rather than back. We’re a land of second acts. We move on. This can be a strength. We don’t get bogged down in outmoded traditions, old grudges, obsolete ways of thinking. We constantly reinvent. We love innovation and disruption. The downside is a collective amnesia...
U.S. PoliticsThe Guardian

‘Pro-worker’ Republicans are status-quo toadies cloaked as populists

JD Vance, author of the bestselling 2016 memoir Hillbilly Elegy, wants to be a senator. He’s fresh off a trip to visit Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago and he’s solicited the support of the tech billionaire Peter Thiel. Thiel has contributed $10m to a new Pac – Protect Ohio Values – created to support a possible Vance bid for the Senate seat of the retiring Republican Rob Portman next November.
ProtestsWashingtonian.com

The New Way to Protest in DC: Go to a Politico’s Home. Bring a Crowd. Party.

US senator Josh Hawley’s home rises up on a corner lot, a French-gray, five-bedroom new-build that stands out among its tract-house neighbors in Vienna, white lights perfectly bedecking the shrubbery. “Ah, the fancy one,” someone commented. It was dark and cold the night the protesters showed up, around 7:30, and few lights were on inside. “It would be great,” one of the activists quipped, “if he opened the door in his pajamas.” Hawley, the Missouri Republican, had been dominating headlines after announcing he would object to Congress’s certification of the presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. ShutDownDC, the liberal activist group that itself had been making headlines for its efforts to stop Donald Trump from recapturing the White House, had decided to take its bullhorns directly to Hawley. And now, two days before the proceeding, here they were, marching down Patrick Street, toting YOU DON’T HAVE THE VOTES signs and Chinet cups filled with glowing tea candles.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Lincoln Project taunts Trump, saying he lost to 'swamp,' McConnell

The Lincoln Project is taunting former President Trump in a new attack ad, saying the former president got "played" by the Republican establishment in Washington, D.C. "The swamp won, Donald," a narrator says as the ad opens with clips of snapping turtles, alligators and other swamp-dwelling animals pouncing on unsuspecting prey.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Mitch McConnell's arc of Trump doesn't bend toward justice

The Senate minority leader went from condemning Trump in February to asking his colleagues as a "personal favor" to kill a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol riot. However much he might yearn to escape Trump's long shadow, McConnell knows that his party's base is wedded to the former president and could decide the outcome of the 2022 midterm elections.