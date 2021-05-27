Cancel
Video Games

Among Us is free on the Epic Games Store

By Cameron Faulkner
The Verge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong Us, the multiplayer game that soared in popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, is the latest free title on the Epic Games Store. If you have an account for that storefront, you can download it for free until June 3rd (it normally costs $5). You can then join friends in the game’s newer Airship map, and good news: those friends don’t all need to be playing on PC. The game supports cross-platform multiplayer, so players of the Android, iOS, PC, and Nintendo Switch versions can play together. The PS4 and PS5 versions of the game will support crossplay, too, once it launches later this year.

